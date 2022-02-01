MWI Animal Health Unveils Updated and Expanded PetPage® Patient Portal

The refreshed pet wellness platform – accessed via web or mobile app – improves user accessibility, expands features and introduces customizable branding for veterinary practices

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MWI Animal Health, a part of AmerisourceBergen and a leading distributor of animal health products, today unveiled an updated and expanded version of its pet wellness web and mobile application platform, the PetPage® Patient Portal. Offered through AllyDVM, MWI’s cloud-based suite of veterinary software services, the refreshed PetPage® Patient Portal streamlines communication between veterinary practices and their clients, giving pet owners the power to manage their animal’s health from their computers or smartphones and allowing veterinary practices to provide a personalized client experience while saving time and staff resources.

The new PetPage® Patient Portal’s framework prioritizes user experience by incorporating new functionality and customer tools that create a connected communications platform. From back-end technology upgrades to a sleek and refreshed interface and streamlined login process, the new version of the platform makes it easier than ever for pet owners to stay connected with their veterinary practice and manage their animal’s health. Through the PetPage® Patient Portal, pet owners can conveniently request appointments and prescription refills, view medical reminders and practice announcements and manage their communication preferences, all from a single location.

“The revamped PetPage® Patient Portal reflects a new generation of today’s pet owners, putting even more power in their hands when it comes to managing communication related to their animal’s health,” said Courtney Carter, Vice President and Head of AllyDVM at MWI Animal Health. “We’ve created an incredibly robust platform, which enables veterinary practices to offer a customizable experience that puts the focus on their patients and gives owners the ability to fully partner with their veterinarian in their pet’s health right at their fingertips.”

“Pet owners today want to be highly engaged in their pet’s health care journey,” said Steve Shell, President, MWI Animal Health. “Whether it’s in-person or virtually, they want the ability to communicate with their trusted veterinarian frequently, and in a way that mirrors their own health care experiences. The new version of the PetPage® Patient Portal helps practices build those high-touch relationships with clients, creating a sense of confidence and trust that keeps them coming back.”

For veterinary practices, the new PetPage® Patient Portal application introduces the unique ability to customize the in-app colors and branding to their specific practice. Once clients log into their PetPage® Patient Portal account — either online or through the iOS or Android app — they will see an experience that is customized just for them, complete with the practice’s logo, imagery, contact information and more.

The app also features an improved digital pet identification card (PET ID), giving clients access to a digital home base with pet health information. Beyond sharing an animal’s rabies tag, microchip number, weight and health information, the card also displays helpful reminders on vaccines and more. Further, the card’s digital format allows it to be quickly and conveniently shared with all involved in maintaining the animal’s health, including groomers, boarding facilities and daycare providers.

To learn more about harnessing the PetPage® Patient Portal’s capabilities at your veterinary practice, please visit https://www.allydvm.com/solutions/petpage-patient-portal.

