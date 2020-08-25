MusicHouse Calls on KRK Monitors to Produce Grammy Award-Winning Sound

Steve Marcantonio Relies on the Brand’s V Series Studio Monitors and 10S Subwoofers for Projects Across a Variety of Genres

NASHVILLE, AUGUST 20, 2020 – Award-wining engineer Steve Marcantonio named his Nashville-based studio “MusicHouse” as a nod to the one constant that has existed throughout his life, a house full of music. Having mixed tracks for major recording artists such as Kelly Clarkson, Taylor Swift, Keith Urban, Rascal Flatts, Faith Hill, Carrie Underwood, and Blake Shelton, to name a few, Marcantonio is a renowned audio engineer in the Nashville recording scene. To hear the depths of his mixes without breaking the bank, Marcantonio relies on KRK Systems studio monitors and subwoofers, including the brand’s renowned V Series studio monitors and 10S powered studio subwoofer.

“I monitor at a low volume and the KRK V4 and V8 monitors both sound amazing at that level, which is really important, and the 10S sub helps out tremendously,” says Marcantonio. “I love my KRK V4 monitors more than anything; they’ve become a staple in my home studio. The V4s really fill the room and carry a lot of bottom-end, and the clarity and separation are really cool. KRKs are my favorite monitors to mix on as I know that they translate well, no matter where I’m working ― whether at the MusicHouse, The Blackbird Academy, or at home. KRK is second to none.”

Marcantonio finds KRK studio monitors and subwoofers to be a reliable solution across the range of musical genres he mixes. “As an audio engineer, it’s all about the sound,” he adds. “If I’m doing an orchestral piece or a rap song, KRK monitors sound awesome. The V Series speakers get loud and punchy, and the top-end sounds nice and silky. So if I’m mixing instrumentals or an orchestra, I can hear all of the hum and the noises behind it, which I love. KRK monitors and subwoofers are definitely great solutions, no matter the genre.”

Today more than ever, recording artists are turning to producers that have the ability to bring the studio to their homes. “When choosing equipment, it is extremely important that I’m able to unplug my gear and seamlessly set up in another location,” adds Marcantonio. “With my KRK V4s, I’m able to go mobile, which is a tremendous benefit for my current workflow.”

In addition to his exceptional career as an audio engineer, Marcantonio shares his knowledge of the industry with future engineers as a mentor at The Blackbird Academy in Nashville. “The affordability of KRK Systems studio monitors is what makes them stand out from the competition,” he says. “I always tell my students to make sure they’re not judging the quality of a product based on its price tag, and KRK is a perfect example of this. Just because a product is affordable doesn’t mean you’re compromising on quality. With KRK monitors, you can have the best of both worlds.”

About KRK Systems:

Over the past three decades, KRK Systems, part of the Gibson Pro Audio division, has become synonymous with quality design and unparalleled performance in the world of studio monitors, subwoofers and headphones. KRK offers products that meet the diverse needs of home studios and professional studios alike no matter the style of music or application. For more information, visit www.krksys.com.

About Gibson:

Gibson Brands, the world’s most iconic guitar brand, has shaped the sounds of generations of musicians and music lovers across genres for more than 100 years. Founded in 1894 and headquartered in Nashville, TN, Gibson Brands has a legacy of world-class craftsmanship, legendary music partnerships and progressive product evolution that is unrivaled among musical instrument companies. The Gibson Brands portfolio includes Gibson, the number one guitar brand , as well as many of the most beloved and recognizable music brands, including Epiphone, Kramer, Steinberger and the Gibson Pro Audio division KRK Systems. Gibson Brands is dedicated to quality, innovation and sound excellence so that music lovers for generations to come will continue to experience music shaped by Gibson Brands. Learn more at www.gibson.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.