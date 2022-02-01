Multi-Platinum Recording Artist Chingy Says “I Do” to KRK ROKITs

Chart-Topper Puts his Trust in the Brand’s Consistent, Clear Sound for Over 20 Years

ST. LOUIS, MARCH 15, 2022―Multi-platinum recording artist, actor, and philanthropist Chingy dominated the 2000s Hip Hop scene as a young rapper. He rose into the mainstream and became a fan-favorite by sharing the studio and stage with powerhouses such as Ludacris, Snoop Dogg, and Timbaland. These days, he can be found on both sides of the board, as a performer and producer. Though he records and produces in studios around the world, you can most often find him in his home studio, where he’s been working on his latest album, slated for release in late 2022. With over two decades of studio experience, Chingy knew the only choice to deliver his iconic bass and smooth treble would be KRK ROKIT 8 G4 White Noise Studio Monitors.

Chingy’s early career was marked by chart-topping singles like “Right Thurr,” “Holidae Inn,” and “One Call Away.” Throughout this period of growth and learning as an artist, he found that he was consistently surrounded by KRK gear when in the studio. “I worked with producers back in the 90s who had KRKs,” he explains. “So, I’ve been using the brand for decades. When I got my record deal in 2002 and I got my studio together, I had some ROKIT 8s that I was working on. I used those for my 2006 No. 1 record, Pullin Me Back, featuring Tyrese and my whole second album, Powerballin, as well.”

Those formative years he spent growing up in the studio and seeing and hearing the results that came from KRK gear have left a lasting impression on the artist. This made it an obvious choice for Chingy to include the familiar yellow cones in his home studio. “Going to the top of the charts was a historical moment for me,” he continues. “Knowing that I recorded it using the KRK ROKITs is a huge stand out in my memory and love for the brand. I’ve continued using the brand’s monitors for so long because I’ve gotten to know them. The good bass response, smooth treble, and high end that’s not too brittle or sharp are so familiar to me. They’re solid monitors that everyone’s been able to trust over the years because they provide a natural sound.”

This trust he bears in KRK has stayed consistent as he continues to push the boundaries of music as a respected artist and producer. In addition to his current ROKIT 8 G4 White Noise Studio Monitors, Chingy also relies on the KRK S10 Subwoofer, both of which are critical to his latest work. His forthcoming new album, Chinglish, which is set to drop this summer, is being produced entirely with KRK. “I’ve always used KRK gear because they continue to be a solid, cool brand,” he says. “I really appreciate the brand’s expertise in making monitors and for supplying the music world with speaker technology that helps create great music.”