MT360 Brings Together the Technology, Manufacturing, and VC Communities to Demonstrate the Role of Transformative Technologies in the Future of Manufacturing

Additive Manufacturing, Augmented Reality, Cognitive Automation, and the Digital Thread Are Highlighted

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#amt–The Association For Manufacturing Technology (AMT) today announced that its MT360 Conference will be held May 12-14, 2020 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, Calif. The unique event brings together the technology, manufacturing, and VC communities to discuss and demonstrate the role of transformative technologies in the future of manufacturing.

A two-and-a-half-day immersion in the world of transformative technologies, MT360 will showcase and demonstrate the integration of additive manufacturing, augmented reality, cognitive automation, and the digital thread into manufacturing operations.

“The MT360 Conference is part of AMT’s lifecycle strategy around transformative technologies,” said Douglas Woods, president of AMT. “The Silicon Valley and manufacturing technology communities evolved separately, and there are no well-orchestrated paths in the market to bring them together. There is enormous opportunity for collaboration, learning, and investment between these communities to accelerate product development.”

MT360 features:

A Tech Theater featuring curated content from leaders across the manufacturing, technology, and investment industries showcasing the application of transformative technologies to manufacturing.

A Virtual Factory connecting the concept of transformative technologies with demonstrated applications and solutions.

16 Start Up Hubs including start-up companies and VC investors presenting on innovative technology applications and investment opportunities.

Tech Garages anchored by companies such as Cisco showcasing their connection to digital manufacturing and discussing how they see various solutions evolving.

Keynote presenters:

Mickey McManus, visiting research fellow at the Office of the CTO at Autodesk; principal and chairman of the board at MAYA Design

Rob Csongor, vice president of Autonomous Machines at NVIDIA

Douglas Ramsey, chief development officer at Hackrod

Additional presenting companies include Cisco, Oracle Corporation, Hewlett-Packard, FormLabs, EOS, Humatics, Thyssenkrupp, 3DEO, and many others.

Conference sponsors include Cisco, 3DEO Production, Digital Alloys, DM3D, ESPIRIT, Festo, Humatics, MachineMetrics, Machining Cloud, Mazak, and TechSolve. Media sponsors include Additive Manufacturing magazine and Engineering.com.

For more information about MT360 and to register, visit MT360Conference.com.

The Association For Manufacturing Technology (AMT) represents and promotes U.S.-based manufacturing technology and its members—those who design, build, sell, and service the evolving technology that lies at the heart of manufacturing. AMT also owns and manages The International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS), the premier manufacturing technology event in North America. AMT acts as the industry’s voice to speed the pace of innovation, increase global competitiveness, and develop manufacturing’s advanced workforce of tomorrow. AMT was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Mclean, Va. For more information, visit www.AMTonline.org.

