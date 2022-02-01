MSG Entertainment Announces “Sphere Experiences” to Debut This Fall With First-Of-Its Kind Production – Postcard From Earth

Every Sphere Experience will be Designed Exclusively for Sphere and Fully-Maximize Sphere Studios’ Next-Generation Technologies to Transport Audiences to Places Both Real and Imagined

BURBANK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: MSGE) (“MSG Entertainment”) today announced “Sphere Experiences,” one of the core content categories to be featured at Sphere, the Company’s next-generation entertainment medium opening this fall in Las Vegas. Sphere Experiences will launch this fall with a first-of-its-kind immersive production – Postcard from Earth. All Sphere Experiences, including Postcard from Earth, will utilize the full breadth of the venue’s 22nd century technologies. Audiences can be among the first to experience the new world of Sphere when tickets for Postcard from Earth go on sale on Wednesday, April 12 at 10:00AM PT.

“We are redefining the future of entertainment through Sphere,” said James L. Dolan, Executive Chairman and CEO, MSG Entertainment. “Sphere provides a new medium for directors, artists, and brands to create experiences that cannot be seen or told anywhere else, and Sphere Experiences are just one of the ways we will use the venue’s technologies to engage the senses and transport audiences to places both real and imagined. Postcard from Earth will set a new bar for multi-sensory storytelling possibilities, and we look forward to having audiences experience it at Sphere this fall.”

Sphere Experiences, which will be the result of collaborations between Sphere Studios – Sphere’s in-house creative and production studio – and acclaimed storytellers and creatives, are original immersive productions designed exclusively for Sphere. As the first Sphere Experience, Postcard from Earth will utilize the full breadth of Sphere’s technological capabilities to create a multi-sensory storytelling journey, providing audiences with a first-of-its-kind shared experience at an unparalleled scale. Each Sphere Experience will be approximately 60 minutes in length, and productions are slated to run multiple times per day, year-round.

Sphere’s 22nd century technologies include an LED display inside the main venue bowl that wraps up, over, and around the audience, creating a fully-immersive visual environment. At 16K x 16K, it is the highest resolution LED screen on earth, and guests will feel like they have traveled to new worlds without ever leaving their seats.

Through Sphere Immersive Sound, the world’s most advanced concert audio system, Sphere will deliver crystal-clear audio to every guest, no matter the size or type of event. This system will utilize a variety of technologies, including beamforming, which enables audio to be directed to specific locations at a volume that remains consistent – from point of origin to destination. This system allows multiple forms of content to be delivered simultaneously – meaning two people sitting in different seat sections could hear completely different things, such as different languages or instruments – expanding the possibilities for truly customized listening experiences. Sphere’s audio system will also allow sound designers to create a virtual point of origin, and place it in a precise spatial location – meaning audio can be directed to the listener so that it sounds close, even though the source is far away – imagine a character “whispering” directly in your ear.

Sphere will also feature multi-sensory 4D technologies that enhance the storytelling experience and make audiences feel like they are truly somewhere else. This includes 10,000 immersive seats with an infrasound haptic system that will use deep vibrations so guests can “feel” the experience – such as the rumble of thunder or a roaring motorcycle. Sphere will also utilize environmental effects to rouse the senses – this includes changing temperatures, the feeling of a cool breeze, or familiar scents – and help audiences conjure the feeling of “being there.”

Production of Postcard from Earth is currently underway and will offer a unique perspective on the magnificent beauty of life on Earth. Postcard from Earth will debut to the public at Sphere at The Venetian in October, and tickets will be available for sale beginning on Wednesday, April 12 at 10:00AM PT at thespherevegas.com. For groups of ten or more, please call 725-258-7775.

About Sphere



Sphere is a next-generation entertainment medium that will bring wonder to the world and redefine the future of live entertainment. A venue where the foremost artists, creators, and technologists will create extraordinary experiences that take storytelling to a new level and transport audiences to places both real and imagined. The venue will host original Sphere Experiences from leading Hollywood directors; concerts and residencies from the world’s biggest artists; and premier marquee events. The first Sphere venue is currently under construction in Las Vegas and is expected to open in fall 2023. It will be a new Las Vegas landmark, powered by cutting-edge technologies that ignite the senses and enable audiences to share experiences at a never-before-seen scale. More information is available at thespherevegas.com.

About Sphere Studios



Headquartered in Burbank, CA, Sphere Studios features an interdisciplinary team of ambitious creative, production, technology, and software experts working together to merge art and science and develop the content and tools that will make Sphere an awe-inspiring destination. Sphere Studios provides full in-house creative and production services – including strategy and concept, capture, post-production, and show production – so artists, directors, and brands can seamlessly utilize Sphere’s capabilities to bring their creative vision to life in a way never before possible. The Sphere Studios team is also developing powerful, custom production tools with capabilities far exceeding existing systems that enable the creation of compelling content worthy of this groundbreaking venue.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.



Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment. The Company presents or hosts a broad array of events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, The Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre. MSG Entertainment is also building a new state-of-the-art venue in Las Vegas, Sphere at The Venetian. In addition, the Company features the original production, the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, and delivers a wide range of live sports content and other programming through two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG Sportsnet. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including: Tao, Hakkasan, Omnia, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, and Cathédrale. More information is available at www.msgentertainment.com.

