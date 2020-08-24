MPS Wins 31 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AnnaKuehl–MPS Limited, a leading provider of content, learning, and platform solutions, won 31 Brandon Hall Human Capital Management Excellence Awards in 2020. Renowned as one of the highest honors in learning and development, Brandon Hall granted MPS 9 gold, 5 silver, and 17 bronze medals for bringing advancements in learning, talent acquisition, and sales performance.

The Brandon Hall awards showcase the scope and versatility of learning providers and their ability to deliver impactful solutions over a broad spectrum of solution formats. These solutions address issues ranging from organizational values and sales to onboarding and leadership development. The solutions cover a variety of modalities including highly complex simulations and augmented and virtual reality, all of which are used to bring the best of learning to MPS’ customers. In addition, these solutions enable engaging and memorable remote learning, which is critical during today’s global challenges.

“MPS Interactive helps our clients Make Learning Smarter by powering memorable learning experiences. With most people working from home now, the need to ensure that the digital learning experience is equally memorable has never been more pronounced. We feel honored to receive these accolades from Brandon Hall in partnership with our strategic customers. And we look forward to helping our customers pivot to an absolute Digital Learning Strategy,” said Rahul Arora, CEO of MPS Limited.

Brandon Hall awards recognize organizations that have successfully deployed programs and strategies that bring measurable results to the learning and development efforts of an organization. These awards attract entrants from leading corporations around the world.

“We are so proud of our customers. Partnering to help them bring to life a variety of programs that establish the highest quality learning and outcomes is very fulfilling. Hearing the awe and satisfaction from customers and our teams when their hard work is honored is deeply enriching,” said Anna Kuehl, SVP of Client Solutions at MPS Interactive.

Established in 1970, MPS provides platform, learning, and content solutions to the world’s leading enterprises, publishers, learning companies, and content aggregators. MPS is listed on major Indian stock exchanges; nearly 2,600 associates power MPS across seven development centers in India, two subsidiaries and four offices in Europe, and six offices in the US.

