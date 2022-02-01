mōziware Expands Production of Its Recently Launched cimo Smart Headset

cimo brings the Metaverse to the mobile enterprise worker

cimo is designed and manufactured under license from Kopin, uses Kopin’s Golden Pearl high-resolution microdisplay and optic module

SHANGHAI & WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–mōziware, a provider of leading-edge wearable technologies, today announced they are expanding production of their recently launched cimō smart glasses which are based on Kopin (KOPN: NASDAQ) Corporation’s Golden-i Infinity solution design and feature Kopin’s high-resolution Golden Pearl display and optic module. As the world’s first pocket-sized, voice-driven wearable computer, cimō delivers new capabilities for virtual collaboration, data capture, and visual guidance technology, extending the reach and capabilities of the workforce and transforming any user with a cimō headset into a virtual expert.

“In today’s fast-paced world of digital transformation, the human workforce is facing increasing pressures to perform in conjunction with automated manufacturing systems, which requires a completely new way of interfacing with colleagues, data, software applications, instructions, procedure sequencing and other decision support tools in real time,” said moziware CEO and Co-founder Dr. Bo Li. “moziware’s mission is to provide state-of-the-art yet practical wearable solutions for the frontline workforce in this new era of the Industrial Metaverse. Our partnership with Kopin has allowed moziware to rapidly develop and commercialize cimō smart glasses to address the unmet needs of 2 billion enterprise frontline workers around the world across multiple industries.”

“Kopin is proud to have teamed up with mōziware to bring its innovative cimo to market. Kopin has been a leader in designing and developing head-worn industrial wearable systems which include our proprietary microdisplays and optics, and we continue to see strong growth in this large new market of fully-connected mobile workers,” says Dr. John C. C. Fan, President and CEO of Kopin Corporation.

About mōzıware

mōzıware is a pioneer in accelerating digital transformation through leading-edge wearable technologies and solutions for the industrial sector and beyond. Our mission is to create an ecosystem of solutions that leverage Augmented Reality (AR), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Internet of Things (IOT) technologies to empower executives and frontline workers to make smarter, safer, and faster decisions, resulting in increased productivity, improved safety, optimized workflows, and reduced costs.

https://moziware.io

About Kopin Corporation

Kopin Corporation (KOPN – a Nasdaq public company since 1992) is a leading developer and provider of critical components for wearable headset products. For more than three decades, Kopin’s scientists and engineers have created innovative technologies that have enhanced the way people see, hear and communicate. Kopin has developed and commercialized game-changing technologies such as heterojunction bipolar transistors (HBT) which power billions of cellphones, and microdisplays which have brought vivid images to more than 30 million consumer electronics and military night vision devices. Today Kopin is focused on providing critical components and subsystems for wearable computing systems for military, enterprise, industrial and consumer products.

https://www.kopin.com

