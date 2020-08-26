Movie Tickets By Atom Launches in Snapchat

With New Movies Releasing In Theaters, Millions of Snapchat’s Daily Users Can Seamlessly Make Movie Plans and Safely Return to the Movies With Contactless Digital Tickets and Social Distanced Seating

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Atom Tickets, the social movie ticketing app, announces the launch of Movie Tickets By Atom, a branded third-party experience within Snapchat. The Snap Mini experience is now available to millions of Snapchatters interested in watching movie trailers, buying movie tickets and sharing movie plans with friends all without leaving Snapchat. The new Movie Tickets By Atom Mini launches in time to purchase advance digital tickets to see Tenet, Bill and Ted Face the Music, Wonder Woman 1984 and other new releases.

As theaters start to re-open across the country, Atom conducted a new survey and based on over 16,000 digital moviegoer respondents, 74% said they are ready to return to theaters within the next month; 40% are excited to return immediately. They also said the most important safety measures are spaced seating and wearing masks (both staff and guests) when it comes to returning to the movie theaters.

“ With safety measures in place and movie fans eager to return to the movies, we knew the timing was right to launch Atom’s ticketing experience on Snapchat,” said Matthew Bakal, Co-Founder and Chairman of Atom Tickets. “ We’re happy to provide a safe, contactless digital service that gives movie fans what they want – a little time to escape and enjoy a movie. We’re sure the new Movie Tickets By Atom Mini, which builds upon our existing DNA as a socially driven platform, will make moviegoing easier and bring friends together.”

Snap Minis are third-party experiences that live inside of Snapchat and can be accessed through Snapchat’s Chat interface. By using Movie Tickets By Atom, the movie-loving millennial and Gen Z Snapchat audience can bypass the group texts and money requests that come with organizing a traditional movie night with friends. Following a ticket purchase, Snapchatters can share a post containing movie event details with individual friends, a group or to a Snap Story. The post will include a link for friends to get their own tickets to join in and choose seats nearby.

“ We couldn’t be more excited to have Movie Tickets By Atom launch on Snapchat. Atom has built a seamless ecommerce experience for the Snap Minis platform, bringing the best of Atom Tickets to Snapchatters across North America,” said Alston Cheek, Director of Platform Partnerships at Snap, Inc.

The new Snap Mini experience includes socially distanced seating measures that theaters are adopting and consumers can see in reserved seat maps, making it a safe choice to enjoy a night at the movies. Purchasers can also enjoy a safe experience at the theater by avoiding ticket lines with contactless scanning by using a QR code from a smartphone. For more details on new safety procedures, check out Atom’s theater safety guide.

The Movie Tickets By Atom Mini will support ticketing for all of Atom’s exhibitor partners including: AMC Theatres, Cinemark, Harkins Theatres, National Amusements’ Showcase Cinemas, CMX Cinemas, Landmark in Cinemas of Canada, Studio Movie Grill, Malco Theatres, Landmark Theatres, ArcLight Cinemas, and Larry H. Miller Megaplex Theatres, among others.

About Atom Tickets

Atom Tickets is the award-winning social movie ticketing app. The Santa Monica-based company was named in the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies and is certified as a Great Place To Work. Atom Tickets is backed by Lionsgate, Disney, and Fidelity Management & Research Company. Atom allows consumers to search for films instantly, invite friends, buy tickets, pre-order concessions and more. Atom Tickets is available as a free app in the Apple App and the Google Play stores and at atomtickets.com.

Contacts

Atom Tickets



Kristen Morquecho



818-577-6271