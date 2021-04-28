Mouser Electronics Unveils 2021 Empowering Innovation Together Program with Debut Podcast on 5G Technology

EE Raymond Yin Explores Fifth Generation of Wireless and What’s Next in 6G

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G—Mouser Electronics Inc. today announced the launch of the 2021 series of its award-winning Empowering Innovation Together™ program, with the debut of a new podcast, The Tech Between Us. The new series will delve deeper into technology than ever before, encompassing a timely collection of podcasts, videos, articles, blogs and infographics that center around today’s key tech trends, starting with 5G.





The first episode of The Tech Between Us podcast will spotlight 5G technology and is available on the Mouser website, Alexa, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Pandora and Spotify.

“We are very excited to launch this year’s EIT series, including a new podcast that will enlighten, educate and entertain,” states Glenn Smith, President and CEO of Mouser Electronics, a leading global distributor of the newest semiconductors and electronic components. “In a world where ‘connection’ has a whole new meaning, we are more intertwined than ever, thanks to the innovative minds of technologists, engineers and innovators driving the world forward.”

Each month, the series explores a new tech trend through the various content pieces. In the podcast’s debut episode on 5G, Raymond Yin, Mouser’s Director of Engineering Content, interviews Dr. Matthieu Bloch, Associate Professor in the School of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Georgia Tech University, and discusses the capabilities and impact of fifth-generation wireless technology on communications, robotics, manufacturing and automation.

The 2021 EIT series will also feature four byte-sized videos, Then, Now and Next, as well as articles, blogs, infographics and other content with discussions led by Mouser thought leaders and other experts. Upcoming tech topics following 5G will look closer at power supply, automation and more, and explore new product technologies like sensors, RF and wireless, and power management. The program will highlight various new product developments and uncover the technical developments needed to keep pace with innovation in the marketplace.

The 5G tech trend content is sponsored by Mouser’s valued manufacturer partners Amphenol ICC, Amphenol SV, Analog Devices, Intel®, Microchip Technology, Qorvo and TE Connectivity.

Established in 2015, Mouser’s Empowering Innovation Together program is one of the industry’s most recognized electronic component programs. To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/empowering-innovation and follow Mouser on Facebook and Twitter.

