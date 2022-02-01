Mosyle Launches World’s First Apple Unified Platform for Business, Closes $196 Million Series B Funding Round

Insight Partners Leads Round in Company Simplifying How Businesses and Educational Institutions Deploy, Manage and Protect Apple Devices

WINTER PARK, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mosyle today announced the immediate availability of its Apple Unified Platform, the first and only solution designed to fully integrate five critical applications into a single Apple-only platform. By combining mobile device management (MDM), endpoint security, internet privacy and security, identity management and application management, Mosyle is making it easier than ever for businesses to seamlessly deploy, manage and protect Apple devices at work and schools. The company also announced it has closed a $196 million Series B funding round led by New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners with participation from StepStone Group and all previous investors including Elephant and Album VC.

“Mosyle’s relentless focus on continuous product innovation, ease of use, and world-class customer support has solidified its position as a preferred platform for enterprises and educational institutions large and small in the growing Apple device management space,” said Rebecca Liu-Doyle, Managing Director at Insight Partners. “With the launch of its Apple Unified Platform, Mosyle is one of the first companies to elegantly unify MDM with a broader suite of mobile security solutions.”

Mosyle’s Apple Unified Platform integrates five previously disparate features and functions into a single platform, including:

Enhanced Device Management: Delivers full MDM for macOS, iOS and tvOS, zero-touch deployment and automated ongoing management, support for shared devices, support for BYOD, and integrations with Google, Microsoft, Active Directory and more.

Delivers full MDM for macOS, iOS and tvOS, zero-touch deployment and automated ongoing management, support for shared devices, support for BYOD, and integrations with Google, Microsoft, Active Directory and more. Endpoint Security: Deploys 24/7 protection regardless of location, ensuring devices leverage the latest macOS security tools, follow leading cybersecurity recommendations, and meet industry compliance mandates. The solution provides native antivirus and malware detection and will continuously scan, isolate, lock and wipe infected devices. It also automates management and security of privileged accounts with Admin On-Demand, the first and only privileged access management solution for macOS.

Deploys 24/7 protection regardless of location, ensuring devices leverage the latest macOS security tools, follow leading cybersecurity recommendations, and meet industry compliance mandates. The solution provides native antivirus and malware detection and will continuously scan, isolate, lock and wipe infected devices. It also automates management and security of privileged accounts with Admin On-Demand, the first and only privileged access management solution for macOS. Internet Privacy & Security: Provides encrypted DNS functionality that automates web filtering and encryption exclusively on Apple endpoints. By focusing on the device instead of the network, customers get fast, secure and reliable web privacy and security at work or on the go.

Provides encrypted DNS functionality that automates web filtering and encryption exclusively on Apple endpoints. By focusing on the device instead of the network, customers get fast, secure and reliable web privacy and security at work or on the go. Identity Management: Combines Single Sign On (SSO) functionality with two factor authentication to deliver the highest level of security for all company-owned Apple devices. The solution enforces security standardization across every Mac while simplifying the way employees use work credentials to authenticate Macs. It supports Okta, Ping Identity, Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, and more.

Combines Single Sign On (SSO) functionality with two factor authentication to deliver the highest level of security for all company-owned Apple devices. The solution enforces security standardization across every Mac while simplifying the way employees use work credentials to authenticate Macs. It supports Okta, Ping Identity, Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, and more. Application Management: Allows organizations to remotely deploy, update and manage any compatible app on Apple devices regardless of if the app is available on the Apple App Store.

“Over the past year we’ve aggressively rolled out innovative security and management features that used MDM as a medium to extend protection to other layers of the device. Our new Apple Unified Platform is the direct result of this effort, and delivers on our vision of combining cloud-native architecture, automation, usability and best-in-class customer support for a radically new, fully-integrated approach to Apple device management and security,” said Alcyr Araujo, founder and CEO at Mosyle. “This funding is validation of this vision and our belief that companies require more than traditional MDM in today’s hybrid work environment.”

Mosyle’s culture of innovation, complimentary support, and adaptation with market trends has led to triple digit revenue growth since 2020, and over 32,000 organizations trusting the company to manage and secure millions of Apple devices every day. Today’s financing brings the company’s total raise to over $215 million.

To learn more about Mosyle and the Apple Unified Platform, visit https://business.mosyle.com/.

About Mosyle



Businesses and educational institutions rely on Mosyle to manage and secure their Apple devices and networks. Backed by the best customer support in the industry, Mosyle’s Apple Unified Platform delivers a new approach to Apple device management and security that is more powerful, efficient and affordable than legacy solutions. To learn more about Mosyle for enterprises, visit business.mosyle.com. To learn more about Mosyle for education, visit manager.mosyle.com.

About Insight Partners



Insight Partners is a global software investor partnering with high-growth technology, software, and Internet startup and ScaleUp companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. As of February 24, 2022, the closing of the firm’s recent fundraise, Fund XII, brings Insight Partners’ regulatory assets under management to over $90B. Insight Partners has invested in more than 600 companies worldwide and has seen over 55 portfolio companies achieve an IPO. Headquartered in New York City, Insight has offices in London, Tel Aviv, and Palo Alto. Insight’s mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on software expertise to foster long-term success. Insight Partners meets great software leaders where they are in their growth journey, from their first investment to IPO. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.

