Moovit Reveals Its Annual Global Public Transport Report: Here’s What Transit Commutes Looked Like in 2020

Moovit’s Deep Understanding of Mobility Patterns will Enable Mobileye to Begin Offering Robotaxi Services in 2022 to Fulfill the Companies’ Shared Mobility-as-a-Service Vision

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Moovit, an Intel Company, a leading mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) solutions provider and creator of the No. 1 urban mobility app, today launched its 2020 Global Public Transport Report. The annual interactive report brings together data analysis from tens of millions of trip requests performed by Moovit app users with user research in 104 cities across 28 countries. The result is a comprehensive breakdown of how people moved around their cities last year, including COVID-19’s harsh blow on public and shared transportation usage, and offers transportation agencies and municipalities the ability to gain insights into what riders need to feel safe.





Moovit’s millions of users around the world make it uniquely positioned to provide behavioral mobility insights that answer the many questions about transportation usage, especially as it has been impacted by COVID-19.

More: Autonomous Driving/Mobileye (Press Kit)

The data revealed in the 2020 Global Public Transport Report indicates that public and shared transportation riders are open to new transit options that are considered safe and convenient, such as future robotaxi services. To fulfill its shared MaaS vision, Mobileye, a leader in autonomous vehicle technology and Moovit’s sister company, plans to harness Moovit’s mobility behavioral insight to offer autonomous MaaS in key markets globally. Moovit’s urban mobility app used by millions and deep understanding of mobility patterns will enable Mobileye to begin offering robotaxi services, both as a standalone and in partnership with transit operators in 2022.

Moovit’s report includes two new categories: COVID-19 impact on public transit usage, and mobile payment demand for mass transit rides. Additional report metrics include the duration of a one-way public transit commute, wait time at stops/stations, walking distance as part of a one-way commute, number of transfers, total trip distance, rider feedback (what public transit riders said would encourage ridership), and micro-mobility (bike and scooter) usage frequency, including why it’s used and barriers to adoption.

“We’re living in a time where data is more important than ever before,” said Yovav Meydad, Moovit’s chief growth and marketing officer. “Especially in the public transportation industry, big data can help cities and transit agencies gain insights into what riders need in order to increase mass transit use. We’re excited to release our annual Global Public Transport Report, which includes insights from riders themselves on what they need in order to feel safe riding public transportation. This report is a great tool for transit agencies, operators and municipalities to learn about the services they can offer to fill in the gaps and keep their city running.”

The report includes findings for major world cities in the Americas, Asia-Pacific and Europe. This includes New York, San Francisco, London, Paris, Madrid, Barcelona, Singapore, Berlin, Rome, São Paulo, Sydney and more.

Worldwide findings include:

NYC has the highest COVID-related deaths among all U.S. cities, yet 44% are not interested in mobile payments for a safer mass transit journey; Meanwhile, 54% of locals in Sao Paulo, the Brazilian city with the highest COVID-related deaths, want mobile payment for public transportation



Specifically due to COVID-19, 43% of Singaporeans want to know how crowded a public transportation vehicle is, before they board.

Attributed significantly to stay-at-home orders, almost 57% of Italian riders are using public transit less frequently or not at all.

Jakarta locals endure the longest public transportation commutes in the world, while locals of Burgos, Spain, enjoy the shortest.

About 49% of Spaniards have indicated that they use public transportation with the same frequency, or more, despite the pandemic.

For those interested in exploring and comparing the data in major global cities around the world, Moovit’s 2020 Global Public Transport Report can be viewed on the Moovit website.

