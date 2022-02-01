Montage Partners Selects Trevelino/Keller to Build Brand Awareness

Outcome-Focused Firm Selected as PR Partner for Experience in Professional Services

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trevelino/Keller, a nationally ranked growth PR and marketing firm, announced today a new partnership with Montage Partners, an Arizona-based private equity firm investing in companies in a variety of industries. Trevelino/Keller will support Montage Partners in strategic marketing, brand awareness and earned media efforts.

Montage Partners is a people-first private equity firm dedicated to helping established businesses reach transformative growth. The firm is actively seeking new investments in companies in the U.S. with EBITDA between $1.5 million and $7 million, and since its founding in 2004, it has invested in 19 companies. Those 19 companies represent more than 1,400 employees, total over $340 million of combined revenue, and compete in diverse industries, including business services, consumer, industrial, and technology.

“Our approach at Montage Partners is to invest in exceptional people above all,” says Jordan Tate, managing partner at Montage Partners. “Trevelino/Keller’s history of supporting companies disrupting their industries makes them an ideal partner to drive greater brand awareness and further our mission.”

Trevelino/Keller brings 20 years of brand reputation, media strategy, digital expertise and creative services to its partnership with Montage Partners. According to the latest O’Dwyer’s PR Rankings, the firm ranks #2 in Technology, #1 in Healthcare, and #2 in Professional Services in Atlanta.

“Montage Partners’ people-first approach to investing is refreshing,” noted Genna Keller, principal at Trevelino/Keller. “Their culture and values align well with our agency, and we look forward to supporting them in their growth.”

About Montage Partners

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Montage Partners is a people-first private equity firm dedicated to helping established businesses reach transformative growth. Montage Partners invests in companies in diverse industries, including business services, consumer, healthcare, industrial, and technology. Above all other investment criteria, Montage Partners invests in exceptional people. Montage Partners is actively seeking new investments in companies in the U.S. with EBITDA between $1.5 million and $7 million.

About Trevelino/Keller

Trevelino/Keller is a Growth PR+Mkt firm focused on building, launching and scaling B2B and B2C companies. It leans into public relations, growth marketing and creative studios to develop measurable programming that leads to outcome-driven goals. It features eight nationally ranked practice areas — technology, healthcare, financial services, franchising, environment, government, food & beverage and lifestyle. Its Creative Studios delivers brand identity, graphic design, web services and dynamic content. Headquartered in Atlanta, the firm holds the distinction of having the industry’s best talent retention, is the 2022 third fastest growing and ranks second in Atlanta. For more information, visit www.trevelinokeller.com.

Contacts

Emily Rios



[email protected]