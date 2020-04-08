Monotype Solves the Costly “Missing Fonts” Problem with Latest Version of Mosaic

Rolls out a variety of new features to help creative and IT teams integrate fonts into broader creative workflows

WOBURN, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Monotype today answered the call for millions of creative professionals, solving for some of the biggest creative workflow challenges when it comes to working with fonts. The latest release of Mosaic enables customers to:

Activate missing fonts across popular creative programs like Sketch as well as Adobe® InCopy®, InDesign®, Photoshop® and Illustrator® software.

Upload a wide variety of non-Monotype fonts and manage them through a single application. Administrators can remotely deploy both Monotype’s 14,000 fonts and individually-licensed fonts to users across an enterprise or partner network and activate those fonts within any creative application.

Better manage and deploy fonts across projects, teams and groups – ensuring that everyone is using the correct font for projects and helping to enforce brand consistency across all touchpoints. Whether supporting multiple geographies, business divisions or products and services that require specific library inventory and secure access, Mosaic can meet a wide range of company requirements to offer a more dynamic and modern font management strategy.

“Fixing the missing fonts problem will remove significant workflow disruptions for creatives across the globe, helping teams be more productive and less frustrated,” said Brett Zucker, Chief Marketing Officer at Monotype. “Mosaic is making it easier than ever for fonts to live inside of every creative workflow – whether that is through our plug-ins with leading tools like Photoshop or enabling the use of our 14,000 fonts across a wide variety of design apps. Fonts are the lifeblood to a brand and we’re focused on making the discovery, use and sharing of fonts as simple as possible.”

All typefaces in Mosaic are cleared for unlimited desktop usage. Creatives no longer have to waste creative cycles, budget and time because they picked the “wrong font” for a project. Administrators and IT professionals can manage the deployment of Mosaic and fonts remotely, making it easy to manage highly distributed and remote workforces.

A new “My Library” feature enables customers to manage Mosaic and third-party fonts using font lists, web projects and digital ad projects with intuitive folder-based hierarchies. Customers can easily define user-based permissions for rights and distribution and activate or deactivate fonts for application and system optimization, ensuring fonts needed for particular documents or projects are easily accessible.

To learn more about Mosaic and how it can streamline your remote workflow visit: https://www.monotype.com/products/mosaic

About Monotype

Monotype empowers creative minds to build and express authentic brands through design, technology and expertise. Further information is available at www.monotype.com. Follow Monotype on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Monotype is a trademark of Monotype Imaging Inc. registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and may be registered in certain other jurisdictions. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2019 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. All rights reserved.

