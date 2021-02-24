Monotype Launches ‘Creative Characters’ Podcast, Going Inside the Minds of Design Industry Leaders

New series explores the trends shaping the future of design, branding and creativity with thought leaders at the vanguard

WOBURN, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Monotype today unveiled Creative Characters, its new podcast featuring engaging discussions with the people shaping creative culture and designing the future of creative work. The bi-monthly series will feature experts across all disciplines of design, creativity and branding. Episodes will explore the evolution and interrelation of design, creative culture and global society, in addition to sharing personal stories and tips for people navigating careers in the design field.

“As our collective industry aims to galvanize the significance of creative work in a new economy, who better to elevate the role creativity plays in building meaningful brand experiences than the designers, agencies, foundries and technology providers behind them” said Alice Palmer, SVP Marketing at Monotype.

“Creative Characters is an opportunity to celebrate the stories of the people who make us proud to be part of this industry and are defining a vision for the future. We believe that the value of creative work is only increasing, and Creative Characters is a piece of a broader initiative we are taking to illuminate its significance.”

Creative Characters’ first installment aired today, featuring KNOWN_UNKNOWN co-founder James Sommerville, a renowned creative expert with more than 30 years’ experience designing for brands such as Coca-Cola, Adidas and Virgin. Upcoming episodes will feature other doyens including Scott Starrett, co-founder and design director, Tandem, Jenna Blazevich, designer and founder, Vichcraft, and many others.

Listeners can subscribe to Creative Characters at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever quality podcasts can be found.

As an organization with deep expertise in typography, this podcast is being released shortly following the launch of Monotype’s “Up and Coming” series, which seeks to profile new and emerging faces in the world of type design. Learn more here.

These programs are part of Monotype’s effort to elevate the value of creative work in our modern world.

About Monotype

Monotype empowers creative minds to build and express authentic brands through design, technology and expertise. Further information is available at www.monotype.com. Follow Monotype on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Monotype is a trademark of Monotype Imaging Inc. registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and may be registered in certain other jurisdictions. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

©2020 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Bill Connolly



Public Relations, Monotype



[email protected]

Michelle Millsap



Havas Formula for Monotype – US



[email protected]

Alice Broughton



ThoughtLDR for Monotype – UK



[email protected]

Tanja Koschade



Koschade PR for Monotype – Germany



[email protected]