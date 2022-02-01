Mojo Vision Reaches Significant Development Milestone for Smart Contact Lens

New prototype of Mojo Lens incorporates numerous industry-first features, including the world’s smallest and densest dynamic display, low-latency communication, and an eye-controlled user interface

The Mojo Lens prototype is a critical milestone for the company in its development, testing and validation process, and is an innovation positioned at the intersection of smartphones, Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality, smart wearables and healthtech. The prototype includes numerous new hardware features and breakthrough technologies embedded directly into the lens — advancing its display, communications, eye tracking, and power system.

Over the past two years, Mojo has also been investing in various software experiences for Mojo Lens. In this new prototype, the company has built foundational operating system code and user experience (UX) components for the first time. The new software will allow for further development and testing of important use cases for consumers and partners.

This new Mojo Lens prototype will further accelerate the development of Invisible Computing, a next-generation computing experience where information is available and presented only when needed. This eyes-up experience allows users to access timely information quickly and discreetly without forcing them to look down at a screen or lose focus on the people and the world around them.

Mojo has identified initial compelling consumer uses of Invisible Computing for performance athletes and recently announced strategic partnerships with leading sports and fitness brands, such as Adidas Running, to collaborate on eyes-up, hands-free experiences. Mojo has been working with its new partners to find unique ways to improve athletes’ access to in-the-moment data or during data. Mojo Lens can give athletes a competitive edge, allowing them to stay focused on their workout or training and maximize their performance, without the distraction of traditional wearables.

“Mojo has created advanced foundational technologies and systems that weren’t possible before now. Innovating the new features in the lens is a tremendous amount of work, but successfully bringing them all together into an integrated system in such a small form factor is a considerable achievement in cross-disciplined product development,” said Mike Wiemer, VP of Engineering, CTO and co-founder of Mojo Vision. “We are excited to share our progress and can’t wait to start testing Mojo Lens in real-world scenarios.”

To reach this milestone, Mojo had to invent and develop many of the technologies in the new prototype. The proprietary technologies and first of their kind innovations include: the world’s smallest and densest display for projecting augmented reality imagery, a low latency communications protocol for efficiently streaming visual data, and ultra-precise eye tracking and a unique eye-controlled user interface to access and interact with AR content with just a glance.

A detailed summary of the features was released today in a blog post from the company.

“This latest prototype of Mojo Lens demonstrates major advances in the development of our platform and the goals for our company,” said Drew Perkins, CEO and co-founder of Mojo Vision. “Six years ago, we had a vision for this experience and faced an immense number of design and technology challenges. But we had the expertise and confidence to take them on and have made consistent, breakthrough progress over the years.”

“I’m proud of our entire team for getting us to this stage and excited that we’re closer than ever to getting Mojo Lens to market,” he continued.

Since 2019, Mojo Vision has been working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) through its Breakthrough Devices Program, a voluntary program designed to provide safe and timely access to medical devices that can help treat irreversibly debilitating diseases or conditions.

