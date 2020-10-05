Mojo Vision Named Winner in NASA iTech 2020 Cycle I

All three winners will receive ongoing mentorship from and access to NASA experts to commercialize technology that could benefit future space exploration missions

SARATOGA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mojo Vision, the Invisible Computing company, today announced it has been named a winner by NASA iTech for 2020 Cycle I. Mojo presented its technology to NASA Center Chief Scientists and Technologists at a virtual event held Oct. 1-2 and was chosen as one of three winners at the end of the event alongside Amalgamated Vision and Otolith Labs.

The three winners will receive ongoing mentorship from NASA experts as well as guidance to help commercialize technology that could benefit future space exploration missions such as the Artemis (Moon to Mars) Program. They will also receive additional exposure to financial and strategic investors who fund space exploration technologies.

“We’re thrilled to have been selected among the winners of NASA iTech’s 2020 Cycle I program,” said Drew Perkins, CEO and Co-founder of Mojo Vision. “This is an opportunity that not many tech startups get to experience, and it’s exciting to know that our technology could one day be used during future NASA missions. We still have plenty of work to do in the development of Mojo Lens, but our selection by NASA demonstrates a clear desire for innovation in augmented reality and heads-up computing, particularly for space exploration.”

Mojo Vision is developing Mojo Lens, the world’s first augmented reality (AR) smart contact lens, whose form factor uniquely fits inside the Artemis xEMU space suit helmet. The technology overlays images, symbols and text on users’ natural field of vision without obstructing their view or restricting mobility. Mojo calls the eyes-up, hands-free experience Invisible Computing. By enabling users to focus on the task in front of them and not on distracting devices, the technology could be a critical resource in addressing challenges for future exploration missions to the Moon and Mars.

NASA iTech identifies and searches for cutting-edge technologies that solve problems here on Earth, but also have the potential to address challenges facing the exploration of Mars and the Moon. For the 2020 Cycle I, innovators worldwide submitted entries related to the following technology areas: artificial intelligence and machine learning, biotechnology, system autonomy, and advanced manufacturing. A fifth area, X-factor innovations, drew entries for other technologies that could impact space exploration, even if the idea does not fall neatly into another category.

With a different approach that gives no government funds and takes no ownership of intellectual data, NASA iTech is able to go beyond traditional partnerships and support early, independent innovation. Since its creation three years ago, companies and innovators that have participated in NASA iTech have gone on to leverage $500 million in private investments. Meanwhile, the program has also helped NASA expand its list of technologies potentially usable for future missions.

About Mojo Vision

Mojo Vision is the Invisible Computing company, dedicated to developing products and platforms that re-imagine the intersection of ideas, information, and people. Mojo is developing Mojo Lens, the first true smart contact lens. Mojo Lens has a built-in display that gives people the useful and timely information they want without forcing them to look down at a screen or losing focus on the people and the world around them. Mojo calls this eyes-up experience Invisible Computing, a platform that enables information to be instantaneous, unobtrusive and available hands-free, and will allow people to interact with each other more freely and genuinely. Founded by technology experts with decades of experience developing pioneering products and platforms and backed by some of the world’s leading technology investors, Mojo believes the future is invisible. Mojo Vision is based in Saratoga, CA.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to the technical, operational and financial benefits of Mojo Vision’s solution. These statements are not guarantees of results and should not be considered as an indication of future activity or future performance. Actual results may vary materially from these expectations as a result of various risks and uncertainties.

