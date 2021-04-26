Mogo to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Cryptocurrency, Blockchain & FinTech Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) (TSX:MOGO) (“Mogo” or the “Company”), a digital payments and financial technology company, today announced that Greg Feller, President, will be participating in the H.C. Wainwright Cryptocurrency, Blockchain & FinTech Conference, which is being held on April 27, 2021 virtually. Mogo is scheduled to deliver a virtual presentation on April 27 at 12:30pm ET and will also be participating in one-on-one meetings that day.

If you are an institutional or retail investor, and would like to listen to the Company’s presentation, please go to www.hcwevents.com/crypto to register for the conference.

About Mogo

Mogo is empowering its more than one million members with simple digital solutions to help them get in control of their financial health. Through the Mogo app, consumers can access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa* Platinum Prepaid Card featuring automatic carbon offsetting, easily buy and sell bitcoin, and get free monthly credit score monitoring, ID fraud protection, and personal loans. Mogo’s wholly owned subsidiary, Carta Worldwide, also offers a digital payments platform that powers the next-generation card programs from innovative fintech companies in Europe, North America and APAC. To learn more, please visit mogo.ca or download the mobile app (iOS or Android).

