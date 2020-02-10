Modo Joins Penn State to Launch “Penn State Go” Universal App Built on the Modo No-Code Platform

“Penn State Go” will put academic, campus, community and social resources at the fingertips of students, staff, and the global Penn State community

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HigherEd—Modo Labs®, the creator of the leading no-code app building platform for higher education and enterprise, today announced the launch of the new “Penn State Go” app built on the Modo Campus app. On Penn State Go, students and others in the larger Penn State community have a single, unified mobile destination to manage their university life. Click to Tweet.





The new app gives single sign-on access to school and campus features including Canvas, LionPATH, email, shuttle bus tracking, campus maps, LionCash+, library services, Starfish academic advising, and more. A video highlighting some of the app’s features is here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7m4EVDZI0YY&feature=youtu.be

“Penn State has built and delivered a model mobile experience for their university community in record time,” said Andrew Yu, CTO and founder of Modo. “They did it right – brought in stakeholders and students, outside experts from other schools, leaned on our expertise and developed a custom, powerful and outstanding mobile experience for their University.”

Modo is the no-code app platform designed specifically for use in and with higher education institutions and corporate enterprises. Penn State joins more than 300 universities and colleges, from community colleges like Ivy Tech to large universities like the University of Central Florida, Princeton University, and Stanford University in having used Modo to develop their campus-specific mobile platforms and bring a unified experience to students and faculty.

“Penn State Go is a significant step in satisfying student’s demand for digital-first campus experiences,” said Don Welch, interim vice president for Penn State Information Technology and chief information officer. “We chose the Modo Campus app-building platform due to its agile nature and helping to meet the immediate needs and interests of students, faculty, and staff, alumni and others, but also grow with us as we expand and evolve. We are excited by what we can offer students today and also optimistic about what lies ahead.”

Andrew Yu, the CTO and founder of Modo Labs, joined Penn State students and leaders for an on-campus launch celebration on January 16.

A video of students reviewing the new app is here. Penn State Go can be downloaded at the Apple® App Store® or at Google Play™.

For the media: Online press kit with images here.

Apple and the App Store are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.

Google Play and the Google Play logo are trademarks of Google LLC.

About Modo

Trusted by hundreds of the most recognized universities and brands from around the world, the Modo no-code app platform offers enterprise-scale mobile engagement and communication capabilities that allow users to quickly and easily create unified mobile campus and workplace experiences that increase connectivity for employees, students, faculty, and guests. Using Modo, customers quickly unlock innovation and digitally transform their organizations by empowering the domain expertise of any person within their organization, regardless of technical skill set. For more information, visit modolabs.com, @ModoLabs

Contacts

Jennifer Harrison for Modo Labs



[email protected]

+1-916-716-0636