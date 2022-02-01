Mobvista Subsidiary, Mintegral, Announces Q3 2022 Revenue Results

GUANGZHOU, China–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mobvista, a leading marketing technology platform, today announced its Q3 2022 financial results for the Group’s programmatic ad subsidiary, Mintegral. Mintegral has recorded a revenue of $199.3 million, representing an increase of 24.55% compared to the third quarter of 2021 ($160 million).

Despite industry and macro-environment challenges, Mintegral has made significant efforts towards profitability and profitability and strengthening its advertising platform through algorithm optimization, ad placement refinement, expanding high-quality traffic, and improving the efficiency of cloud computing resources usage.

Additionally, Mintegral’s client growth and retention have followed an upward trend. Mintegral’s advertiser retention rate was 89.72%, with a 37.16% increase in new advertisers. The monetization business also saw a 95.18% publisher retention rate, with the growth of new publishers up 15.79%, and the number of apps increased by 23.63%.

Mintegral’s stronghold in the industry has also been highlighted through various industry performance reports. According to the 15th edition of the “Performance Index” released by AppsFlyer, a leading mobile attribution company, Mintegral ranked in the top 3 in the global all-categories retention index for iOS and Android, behind Google Ads and Meta for Android and was one of the most powerful third-party advertising platforms. In addition, Mintegral remained focused on regional markets and was listed in the game indices of 11 different regional markets.

“As a core business of the Mobvista family, Mintegral continues to solidify as a top player in the industry,” said Erick Fang, CPO of Mobvista. “Despite the macro-environmental conditions, we continue to provide a full stack of ad solutions to our developer partners. Our recent performance across third-party reports such as AppsFlyer and Tenjin is a testament to this.”

About Mobvista

Mobvista is a leading technology platform dedicated to driving global business growth in the digital age. Mobvista aims to be the catalyst that connects China and the rest of the world by helping customers build ambitious business models and drive mobile growth. Mobvista’s subsidiary, Mintegral, aims to boost mobile business success through full-stack programmatic products and services from supply-side to demand-side. These include an SSP, monetization platform, ad exchange, DSP, self-service advertiser platform, DMP, a creative studio and automation platform. Learn more at www.mobvista.com & www.mintegral.com.

Contacts

Media: [email protected]