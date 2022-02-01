Mobius Labs Partners with Nomad Media

Mobius Labs, a developer of next-generation AI-powered metadata technology, today announced that it has partnered with Nomad Media, the developer of an intuitive cloud-based content and asset management platform for on demand and live video. Through this partnership, Nomad Media is integrating the unique capabilities of Mobius AI to offer powerful, yet highly affordable, advanced AI search, discovery and metadata enrichment capabilities to content owners with large libraries of video assets.

The integration of Mobius AI technology into the Nomad Media platform brings an extended range of AI services including advanced face recognition, video tagging and speech to text, enabling content owners to easily upload, search, and manage the thousands of media files in their content libraries and discover new value hidden within their assets. This enables media companies to leverage existing content for fresh viewing experiences, automate media compliance reviews and manage distribution through the cloud.

“The partnership between Nomad Media and Mobius Labs ushers in a new Artificial Intelligence era where powerful video and image analysis along with speech to text conversion is the foundation of every content catalogue,” said Adam Miller, co-founder and CEO of Nomad Media. “This truly democratizes the use of AI powered services so organizations of all sizes can have discovery, deep search and auto curation of content catalogues and programming. In addition, this new AI powered catalogue foundation will future proof an organization’s content for emerging and innovative new AI services.”

“Forward-thinking media and broadcasting companies around the world are leveraging AI metadata technology to streamline their workflows and productively manage their content archives,” said Appu Shaji, CEO and Chief Scientist at Mobius Labs. “Through our partnership with Nomad, they will now have access to powerful new tools that enable them to maximise monetisation opportunities for their content.”

About the Nomad Media Platform

Nomad is a cloud-native content management and content distribution platform built on AWS that seamlessly merges cloud-based asset management with the power of AI/ML into one unified easy-to-use system. Backed by the power of AWS Media Services, Nomad can intake and distribute an unlimited number of simultaneous video streams. Nomad also offers live channel management and broadcasting, stream scheduling, DRM support, deep search, interoperability with Adobe Creative Suite and Zoom, and many other advanced features to support video operations. Serverless and scalable, Nomad is deployable within hours and has pre-built integration for a multitude of AWS and 3rd party services and systems.

About Mobius Labs

Mobius Labs is a Berlin-based company that has developed a novel range of AI-powered computer vision technologies that are disrupting the norms across many different industries. Using the company’s software, new levels of customisation can be generated by end-users without the need for any prior AI knowledge bringing true democratisation of advanced AI services. The software can be run on-premises, on edge devices or in the cloud requiring minimal processing power and storage. Delivered as an SDK, the technology ensures that data is kept private at all times.

