Mobius Labs partners with Cloudinary to offer next-level tagging and retrieval of digital assets

Mobius Labs, a developer of next-generation AI-powered metadata technology, today announced a technology partnership with Cloudinary, the media experience cloud that powers many of the world’s top brands. Through this integration, Cloudinary DAM users will be able to leverage the unique capabilities of Mobius AI search, discovery and metadata enrichment capabilities.

Mobius Labs’ AI-powered solutions enable ultra-fast image and video content analysis and creation of descriptive metadata. Through this new partnership, brands and content owners will have access to an intuitive set of features to help them search for, discover and analyse visual assets, and it will enable them to completely re-index their libraries without the need to return to original content.

The combination of Cloudinary’s end-to-end image- and video-management solution with Mobius Labs’ AI-powered metadata technology will enable content owners to intelligently search archive assets using natural language customisable tags and facial recognition based on expressions.

“As much as consumers demand engaging visual experiences at every touchpoint, brands must demand technology that helps them create, manage and deliver those experiences at scale,” said Gary Ballabio, VP of Technology Partnerships at Cloudinary. “It’s critical that brands have access to a media experience platform with robust API and SDKs for enhanced developer control, and prebuilt widgets and certified integrations to extend the value of visual assets across the organization – and we’re excited to introduce intelligent metadata processes as part of our offering.”

“We are delighted to be recognised as an added value partner that can offer something over and above what’s currently available on the market, particularly in the areas of AI tagging, search and retrieval,” said Appu Shaji, CEO and Chief Scientist at Mobius Labs. “We are excited to now be a part of the well-established Cloudinary ecosystem with their amazing reputation in the Programmable Media and DAM marketplace.”

About Cloudinary

Cloudinary’s mission is to empower companies to deliver visual experiences that inspire and connect by unleashing the full potential of their media. With 60 billion assets under management and nearly 10,000 customers worldwide, Cloudinary is the industry standard for developers, creators and marketers looking to manage, transform, and deliver images and videos online. As a result, leading brands like Atlassian, Bleacher Report, Bombas, Grubhub, Hinge, NBC, Mediavine, Minted, Peloton and Petco are seeing significant business value in using Cloudinary, including faster time to market, higher user satisfaction and increased engagement and conversions. For more information, visit www.cloudinary.com.

About Mobius Labs

Mobius Labs is a Berlin-based company that has developed a novel range of AI-powered computer vision technologies that are disrupting the norms across many different industries. Using the company’s software, new levels of customisation can be generated by end-users without the need for any prior AI knowledge bringing true democratisation of advanced AI services. The software can be run on-premises, on edge devices or in the cloud requiring minimal processing power and storage. Delivered as an SDK, the technology ensures that data is kept private at all times.

