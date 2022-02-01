Mobile Gaming Is Reimagined With the Release of the Razer Kishi V2

Incorporating console-quality controls, an extendable bridge for universal compatibility, an integrated subscription-free Razer Nexus app, and more, ​the Razer Kishi V2 improves on the award-winning mobile gaming controller.

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, today announced the launch of Razer Kishi V2 for Android, with an iPhone release confirmed for later this year. This announcement ushers in the next generation of the innovative and award-winning mobile gaming controller that brings console-quality controls and gameplay to the smartphone. With the explosive growth of cloud-based gaming and casting on mobile platforms, the future of handheld gaming is brighter than ever, and Razer is here to provide gamers the easiest solution to play any game with absolute control and zero compromises.





BEST-IN-CLASS UPGRADES

Razer’s new upgrades to Kishi V2 take the company’s 16 plus years of product expertise in the PC and Console gaming space and brings those advancements to handheld gamers. Inspired by Razer’s award-winning Wolverine V2 console controllers, the Kishi V2 features the same high-quality inputs with all-new tactile microswitch controls bringing industry-leading enhancements to handheld gaming hardware. The new Share button allows gamers to quickly capture the perfect still or record video clips to share with followers and friends. The Kishi V2 also introduces dual multifunction buttons and the ability to launch the all-new Razer Nexus app with the push of a button. These improvements ensure the Kishi V2 is optimized for maximum performance while playing the latest streamed-AAA or mobile game releases.

“The original Razer Kishi blew the doors open for a new category of console-quality controls for the mobile gaming market, and we’re thrilled that Kishi V2 is pushing that experience forward in every possible way,” said Razer’s Head of Mobile & Console Division, Richard Hashim. “With the cutting-edge technology that we’ve packed into Kishi V2, players can now enjoy the same look and feel of their favorite console and PC games wherever they go without skipping a beat.”

The Kishi V2’s structural design has been reimagined with a simplified bridge providing a stable feel and universal smartphone compatibility. With ergonomics in mind, the Kishi V2 incorporates a comfortable grip in a highly portable form-factor​. These design innovations bring greater accessibility and an improved user experience to every mobile gamer. The Kishi V2 has also been designed for maximum compatibility and will work with current and upcoming Samsung and Google Pixel phones that are coming to market this year.

“Having created content around mobile games for nearly a decade, I can confidently say that the Kishi V2 is the best mobile gaming controller I’ve ever used,” said Patrick “Chief Pat” Carney, CEO and Founder of Tribe Gaming.

Supporting the same low latency gameplay as its predecessor, the Kishi V2 delivers native and cloud game control through a USB-C connection and pass-through charging ports that allow for device charging without interrupting gameplay.

RAZER NEXUS APP (FREE DOWNLOAD)

Powered by the brand-new and fully integrated Razer Nexus App​, the Kishi V2 is built for maximum versatility and customizability. With the press of a button, Razer Nexus instantly launches, providing quick access to installed games, immediate YouTube or Facebook streaming capabilities, compatible game discovery, and controller settings.

The next generation of this feature-packed, industry-leading mobile gaming controller and the accompanying Razer Nexus App is now available for Android.

ABOUT RAZER KISHI V2 FOR ANDROID

Buttons: Two clickable analog thumbsticks One mechanical D-pad Four face buttons Two triggers (L2/R2) Two bumpers (L1/R1) Two multifunction buttons (M1/M2) Menu and Options buttons Share button (requires Razer Nexus) Razer Nexus app launch button One status indicator light (charging)

Dimensions: Height: 47mm, Width: 220mm, Depth: 117mm

Weight: 284g

Connectivity: USB Type-C

Smartphone Charging: pass through via USB Type C port

Mobile App​: Razer Nexus, replacing the older Razer Kishi app

Product Requirements: Android™ 9.0 Pie or later.

Compatible with: Razer Phone and Razer Phone 2, Samsung Galaxy S8 / S8+ / S9 / S9+ / S10 / S10+ / S20 Series / S21 Series / Note 8 / Note 9 / Note 10 / Note 10+, Google Pixel 2 / 3 / 4 / 5 / 6, and many other Android devices.

PRICE & AVAILABILITY

$99.99 USD / 119,99€ MSRP



Kishi V2 for Android Razer.com & Authorized Retailers – June 8th, 2022



Kishi V2 for iOS Razer.com & Authorized Retailers – Fall 2022



For more information on the Kishi V2, please visit https://rzr.to/kishi

PRODUCT ASSETS

ABOUT RAZER

Razer™ is the world’s leading lifestyle brand for gamers.

The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world’s largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services.

Razer’s award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals and Blade gaming laptops.

Razer’s software platform, with over 175 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma RGB (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system supporting thousands of devices and hundreds of games/apps), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher).

Razer also offers payment services for gamers, youth, millennials and Gen Z. Razer Gold is one of the world’s largest game payment services, and Razer Fintech provides fintech services in emerging markets.

Founded in 2005, Razer is dual headquartered in Irvine (California) and Singapore, with regional headquarters in Hamburg and Shanghai. Razer has 19 offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the US, Europe and China.

Razer – For Gamers. By Gamers.™

