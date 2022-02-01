Mobile Developers Must Prioritize Accessibility to Remain Relevant and Promote End-To-End Accessibility for Today’s Consumers

Disability touches 73% of today’s consumers, and with 85% of them using smartphones, developers must adopt an accessibility-first mobile mindset.

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Deque Systems, a leading software company specializing in digital accessibility, today announced high velocity testing support for mobile developers. Whether new and existing native apps are built with XML or Compose, UIKit or SwiftUI, axe DevTools Mobile for iOS or axe DevTools Mobile for Android can test any feature, any time, on any device. With CI/CD integration, developers can catch issues faster, before they even reach testing.

“Designing apps to be usable on every smartphone, in declarative and imperative UIs, and multiple UI versions is expected. Now, ensuring that those apps are accessible for every user in every situation is the new development frontier,” said Dylan Barrell, CTO of Deque Systems. “Top mobile developers have told us that they reject the idea that mobile accessibility isn’t a necessity. We agree, and we’re determined to support them today, tomorrow and into the future.”

The mobile apps being built today require a combination of automated and manual accessibility testing to achieve full coverage. To meet the needs of modern developers, axe DevTools Mobile provides the most extensive automated testing in the industry, supported by detailed manual testing and clear remediation guidance built directly into the product. Combined with CI/CD integration, mobile development teams can now achieve seamless end-to-end mobile testing.

“Mobile accessibility is the new differentiator, but it’s unfamiliar territory for most designers and developers,” said Preety Kumar, CEO of Deque. “We’ve made it easy to get started with testing and grow expertise while you code. There are products that claim that you don’t actually need to learn anything, change your development processes, or update your existing applications for web or mobile. You just need to install their ‘thing’ and it will magically make everything accessible for you. This is false. Such quick fixes only result in more rework. Achieving high velocity mobile accessibility requires building and maintaining accessible apps from the start.”

Native mobile developers are rare and expensive. Accessibility-first mobile developers are unicorns. Axe DevTools Mobile enables both to be as effective and efficient as possible while maintaining velocity.

To request a demo of Deque’s support for high velocity native mobile accessibility testing visit: https://www.deque.com/get-accessibility-help/request-a-demo/

