Mobil 1 unveils “Fan Forward” initiatives and exclusive offers for the 2022 NASCAR® racing season

Longstanding Official Partner of NASCAR® to harness the passion and energy fans bring to the racing community and bring them closer to the sport than ever before

SPRING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mobil 1™, the Official Motor Oil of NASCAR, is celebrating the fans first throughout the 2022 NASCAR® racing season. This year, Mobil 1 will reward fans’ passion for the sport and love of driving by offering them exclusive opportunities to experience NASCAR-sanctioned races like never before.





On behalf of Mobil 1, fans will experience racing from the driver’s seat with free NASCAR audio content and access to in-car scanners at select races throughout the season. Additionally, Mobil 1 is sponsoring the NASCAR Racing Garage, which gives fans the chance to race around the track and get a first look at the NASCAR Next Gen stock car and its features through Augmented Reality (AR). Throughout the 2022 racing season, Mobil 1 and the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, LLC (“NASCAR”) will also co-produce “Tech Talk” custom video content, which will provide an “inside look” into the world of NASCAR and feature both need-to-know racing details as well as 101-educational information. Content can be viewed on social media, including Facebook and YouTube, as well as NASCAR.com.

“Through Mobil 1’s new approach to the season, our goal is to celebrate the culture of the sport and invite fans into the world of NASCAR in ways that only we can provide as a longstanding partner,” shares Bryce Huschka, North America Consumer Marketing Manager, ExxonMobil. “As part of our commitment to the fans, we will continue to reward their passion for the sport and make 2022 more memorable and remarkable for the NASCAR community.”

To further celebrate the love of driving and passion for racing, Mobil 1 launched a new social handle @Mobil1Racing on Instagram and Twitter. Through this channel, fans can connect and engage with exclusive content, including short-form videos highlighting on-track performance and scenes from behind-the-races. Be sure to follow along for the opportunity to win virtual meet and greets, signed items, limited-edition Mobil 1 swag, the opportunity to design a paint scheme, and much more.

Fan Forward initiatives officially kicked off today! To learn more, follow along on social media, including @mobil1 (Facebook) and @mobil1racing (Instagram and Twitter) for the latest updates and offerings from Mobil 1 and NASCAR. Additionally, be sure to check out the launch video, which was unveiled via social media.

NASCAR, LLC and NASCAR.com are not sponsors of this promotion. NASCAR® is a registered trademark of the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, LLC and is used with expressed permission.

About Mobil 1

Mobil 1™ motor oil is the world’s leading brand of synthetic motor oil. Our advanced technology allows Mobil 1 motor oils to meet or exceed some of the industry’s toughest standards and to provide exceptional protection under even extreme driving conditions. Mobil 1 motor oil is designed to help protect critical engine parts, maximize engine performance, and extend engine life. For more information, visit us online at www.mobil1.us or and follow @Mobil1 on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, LLC (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR consists of three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series™), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour), one local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series) and three international series (NASCAR Pinty’s Series, NASCAR Peak Mexico Series, NASCAR Whelen Euro Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).

Contacts

Media: 832.625.4000