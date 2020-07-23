Mobi Relaunches With Simple, Affordable $9.99 Wireless Plan

Unlimited talk, text, and flexible data plan reinforces Mobi’s commitment to wireless competition in Hawaiʻi

HONOLULU–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mobi today launched its Hawaiʻi One Plan, including unlimited talk, text, and flexible data options for just $9.99 per month plus tax. The new plan is available now at Mobi stores and partner locations on Oʻahu, Maui, and the Big Island.

“Everyone here at Mobi is always proud when someone mentions that we were their first wireless provider,” said Justen Burdette, chief executive officer for Mobi. “We are thrilled to relaunch Mobi with one simple, radically affordable plan because we know how important reliable wireless connectivity is for so many families — and we hope to even welcome back some of those folks who first got connected with Mobi.”

Customers throughout Hawaiʻi can also switch to Mobi by bringing their own unlocked device using the new Mobi app for iPhone and Android, now available in the App Store for iOS and the Google Play Store for Android. Signing up takes just a minute or two, and customers can pay their Mobi bill each month automatically using Apple Pay or Google Pay. The Mobi app will soon enable eSIM support, allowing customers to switch over in just seconds. (A physical SIM card can still be shipped for older devices.)

“Our Mobi stores will always be an important part of the relationship we have with our customers here in Hawaiʻi,” said Toni Paracuelles, vice president for customer experience and stores at Mobi. “But for folks that would like to switch to Mobi but skip the trip to the store right now, the new Mobi app makes the whole process remarkably straightforward.”

The new Mobi plan includes unlimited talk and text throughout Hawaiʻi and on the mainland, along with flexible data options:

Customers that spend most of their time on Wi-Fi can save every month and add additional data to the 1GB included in their plan only as they need it for just $3.99/GB.

Unlimited 2G-speed data can also be added for $8.99 per month, supporting light web browsing, streaming music and podcasts, and messaging for customers looking for hassle-free unlimited data on a budget.

Customers looking for more high-speed data can add 10GB for just $24.99 per month, which includes unlimited data at slower speeds if that data runs out.

There is never any long-term contract with Mobi and there is no credit check for wireless service. Customers can finance a new device with Mobi when they switch or upgrade online or in-store with no hidden activation or upgrade fees.

About Mobi

Mobi has helped connect families, friends, and colleagues since 2005 as the largest wireless provider based in Hawaiʻi. The company was the first to offer no contract, credit check, no nonsense plans and pricing throughout the Islands. Mobi is a member of the Competitive Carriers Association (CCA), the Pacific Telecommunications Council (PTC), the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS), and the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP). Learn more at mobi.com or follow us on Twitter at @Mobi.

