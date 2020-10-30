MMA Germany Announces the Mobile Video Checklist

A marketer’s guide to mobile video ad success

Munich, October 30, 2020: The research is clear — mobile video ads are becoming increasingly popular. The majority of digital video users consume videos on their mobile phones. In Germany, this figure is already over 61%, according to eMarketer. Meanwhile, mobile is estimated to account for around 82% of all digitally sold advertising space, and 51% of total global advertising budgets by 2023. The writing is on the wall — mobile marketers must master mobile video.

So, the question is, what is needed to create videos that get noticed and recalled in the mobile stream. What are the do’s and don’ts? And what are the right metrics to measure success? The MMA Germany aims to answer these questions with its Mobile Video Checklist.

“There are still too many video-creatives and campaigns out there that haven’t been designed to run on mobile,” says Katja Griesser, Country Director, Mobile Marketing Association (MMA) Germany. “The impact of such campaigns is relatively low compared to what it could be by understanding and implementing some simple rules. That’s why we saw a need for a mobile video creative checklist.”

The MMA Germany — together with marketing experts from Facebook, Mastercard, Coca Cola, and Twitter — created a video checklist that covers creativity and ways to help marketers create successful mobile video ads, that will help their businesses grow.

Best practices for mobile video

The Mobile Video Checklist defines the best practices for mobile video campaigns, giving marketers a roadmap to great content. It outlines and establishes the elements marketers need to consider to create a good campaign:

Define campaign objectives and measurement methods Mobile video as a dedicate part of the channel mix Increase relevance of the message through appropriate targeting & timing Consider mobile creation right from the idea

Additionally, the report outlines a checklist for the design of mobile video creatives to help guide marketers on their journey to video success. Take a deeper dive into the best practices and get the checklist here: https://www.mmaglobal.com/documents/mobile-video-checklist-what-advertisers-should-know-have-big-impact-small-screens.

