MixOne Cinema Employs ATEM 2 M/E Constellation HD for Live Production and Streaming

Fremont, CA – December 19, 2022 – Blackmagic Design today announced that ATEM 2 M/E Constellation HD live production switcher has supported multicam live production and streaming for a host of musical performances and live events, including VetsAid 2022 music festival, Pentatonix at the Hollywood Bowl, Kelly Ripa’s “Live Wire” book tour, Adam Lambert at the Hollywood Palladium, R.E.M.’s Chronic Town 40th Anniversary concert and more.

Video production company MixOne Cinema, led by Director Kevin Garcia, implemented the ATEM 2 M/E Constellation HD as the demand for adding live streaming to full fledged live productions continues to grow.

“The main element that’s been a huge advantage with the ATEM is the mappable outputs and ISOs of cameras that I can assign to different places. It’s come in handy for mixing IMAG and stream capture at once from one switcher,” noted Garcia. “I also use the USB webcam output as a backup into the stream computers for every event in case anything goes down.

“The built in Fairlight audio mixer has been very useful. During Lamb of God’s performance at Aftershock Festival, we didn’t have any crowd microphones. I ended up using camera audio in between songs and fading it up or down from the downstage edge camera. It really helped bring a ‘live’ energy that wouldn’t have been accomplished otherwise.”

According to Garcia, his projects are incredibly dynamic, especially when live, and the ability to control everything subtly yet quickly has been a huge addition to his workflow.

“Pentatonix at the Hollywood Bowl was a 12 camera shoot, with the furthest camera over 1,000 ft, away,” he explained. “Having the ATEM 2 M/E made it easy to monitor all 12 cameras and communicate clearly, as we also took advantage of camera control using the Blackmagic Camera Fiber Converter and Studio Fiber Converter for shading. Pentatonix is unique with five lead singers, so we always have additional cameras, and showing the vast size of the Hollywood Bowl was something we really wanted to capture.”

In addition to the ATEM 2 M/E Constellation HD, MixOne Cinema recently added a HyperDeck Studio 4K Pro broadcast deck to its arsenal, which also includes numerous Blackmagic URSA Mini Pro 12K digital film cameras, Blackmagic URSA Broadcast G2 cameras, Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera digital film cameras, Video Assist monitor/recorders, ATEM 1 M/E Advanced Panel 10 control surface and more.

“The ability to use SSDs or SD cards with the HyperDeck Studio 4K Pro helps a lot,” said Garcia. “Some of the streaming we do is delayed, maybe one to two hours behind real time, so being able to record in H.264 is such a benefit when we don’t have time to encode.”

“Oftentimes we have a back to back schedule of events, and on top of that, more and more we are being asked to add a live streaming component,” he added. “For Evanescence’s performance at the Louder Than Life festival, we had one hour to get an entire stream set up for the DWPresents Twitch channel special event. The day after Pentatonix at the Hollywood Bowl, we were across the country with my ATEM 2 M/E rack, Advanced Panel and cameras for Kelly Ripa’s book tour, live streaming a Q&A in a theater on Long Island with a live audience.”

Garcia concluded, “The ease of all the Blackmagic Design gear working together helps me achieve practically any setup, all in a very short window.”

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com