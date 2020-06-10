Minerva Consulting Awarded Three Awards in the 41st Annual Telly Awards

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Minerva Consulting, a boutique communications firm with offices in Dallas and Los Angeles, was awarded three Telly Awards and selected as a winner out of 12,000+ entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. The Telly Award 2020 Judging Council, a group of leading video and television experts, included leaders from Complex Networks, Division Sydney, Fortune, and Autodesk.

MINERVA’S WINNING ENTRIES INCLUDE:

Silver in Social Video General – Social Impact for Southwest Airlines ® – “Repurpose with Purpose” – In 2014, Southwest pioneered Repurpose with Purpose, a global sustainability initiative focused on the upcycling, downcycling, and recycling of used leather seat covers from aircraft overhauls that otherwise could be sent to landfills. Through Repurpose with Purpose, Southwest is able to minimize their environmental impact while maximizing their social impact and positively impact communities all over by providing employment, skills training, and donated products made from the airplanes’ discarded materials.

Silver in Social Video General – D&I for Southwest Airlines ® – "Continuing the Legacy in Aviation" – Since 2007, Southwest Airlines' Continuing the Legacy in Aviation program has partnered with Tuskegee Airmen Inc. to provide middle school through college students with hands-on aviation and educational experience. Throughout the year, these students are mentored by a group of Southwest Employees known as Southwest Ambassadors.

Bronze in Non-Broadcast – Not-for-Profit for New Friends New Life – "Stand for Her" – New Friends New Life's employment partnership program that connects survivors of sex trafficking with jobs so that they may begin building marketable skills and financial independence along their restoration journey.

“Our intent is to craft pieces that inspire and connect with audiences,” said Ashley Elsey, president and CEO of Minerva Consulting. “It is an honor to serve our clients by creating campaigns that are mission driven at the core. Developing dynamic messages that uplift communities and impact our world is what we do at Minerva, and we are overjoyed to be recognized by a group of experts as recipients of three Telly Awards.”

In 2019, Minerva was the recipient of six Telly Awards (four silver and two bronze). The Telly Awards annually showcases the best work that has been produced within television and video within that year. Other Telly Award winners include: CBS, Fitbit, Sony Music Entertainment, Square, HBO, Condé Nast, BBC, CNN, Dell Technologies, PBS, Accenture, BBC Reels, The Juilliard School, Fast Company, Viacom Velocity, Autodesk, Bone+Gold, and Beauregard Media.

To view the entire list of the 41st Annual Telly Awards winners visit www.tellyawards.com/winners

About Minerva Consulting

Founded in 2003, Minerva Consulting is a boutique communications firm with offices in Dallas and Los Angeles. Minerva is grounded in the belief that fundamentally we want to be inspired. We focus our work on integrated communications services that create breakthrough messaging, humanize content, and foster artful discipline and engagement. Minerva provides services ranging from communications strategy, to messaging and brand development, to social media strategy and execution, video storytelling, graphic design, web development, public relations and event production. Minerva has won numerous international and domestic awards for its work. A certified Women’s Business Enterprise National Council member, Minerva is consistently ranked as one of the Best Places to Work by The Dallas Business Journal. For more information, visit www.minervaco.com. Follow Minerva on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About The Telly Awards

The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multi-screen industry The Telly Awards celebrates. Partners of The Telly Awards include NAB, Stash Magazine, and Digiday, VidCon and Social Media Week.

