Minerva Consulting Awarded Five Awards in the 43rd Annual Telly Awards

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Minerva Consulting, a boutique communications firm based in Dallas, Texas with satellite offices across the country, was awarded five Telly Awards, selected as a winner out of 11,000+ entries from around the world. The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks and production companies. These latest international honors mark a total of 12 Telly Awards received by Minerva, having previously won in 2019 and 2020.

MINERVA’S WINNING ENTRIES INCLUDE:

Austin Street Center’s “Come Together” video received a Silver award in Non-Broadcast – Not-for-profit and a Bronze award in Non-Broadcast – Social Issues.



Homelessness is a critical issue, exacerbated by the pandemic. This video celebrates the collaboration and heart of Dallas, raising up diverse voices who banded together in a time of crisis for the well-being of the city’s most vulnerable.



New Friends New Life’s “Alumni Circle Roundtable” received a Silver in Non-Broadcast – Videography / Cinematography and Bronze in Non-Broadcast – Not-for-profit as well as a Bronze in the Non-Broadcast – Social Issues



This intimate look inside a conversation between survivors of sex trafficking highlights the important work New Friends New Life is doing to restore and empower its members.

“At Minerva, we believe the power of a story can change the world and are grateful for the opportunity to serve organizations devoted to making this kind of difference,” said Ashley Elsey, president and CEO of Minerva Consulting. “We are honored to receive these awards from such a prestigious group and to be selected among these outstanding entrants. It is a privilege to tell the stories of our clients and their work that gives voice to those who have been marginalized.”

Last year, The Telly Awards attracted more than 12,000 entries from top video content producers including Netflix, Jennifer Garner, HBO Latin America, Microsoft, RadicalMedia, Condé Nast, Adobe, Nickelodeon, and Partizan.

The full list of the 43rd Annual Telly Awards winners can be found at www.tellyawards.com/winners.

About Minerva Consulting

Founded in 2003, Minerva Consulting is a boutique communications firm with offices in Dallas and Los Angeles. Minerva is grounded in the belief that fundamentally we want to be inspired. We focus our work on integrated communications services that create breakthrough messaging, humanize content, and foster artful discipline and engagement. Minerva provides services ranging from communications strategy, to messaging and brand development, to social media strategy and execution, video storytelling, graphic design, web development, public relations and event production. Minerva has won numerous international and domestic awards for its work. A certified Women’s Business Enterprise National Council member, Minerva is consistently ranked as one of the Best Places to Work by The Dallas Business Journal. For more information, visit www.minervaco.com. Follow Minerva on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About The Telly Awards

The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multiscreen industry The Telly Awards celebrates. Partners of The Telly Awards include Video Consortium, Ghetto Film School, We Are Parable, Future of Film, IFP, LAPPG, NAB, Stash, NYWIFT, Production Hub, IFP, with support from The Commercial Director’s Diversity Program.

Contacts

Meredith McKee



214-577-5896



[email protected]