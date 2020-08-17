MillionaireMatch Rejected More Profiles Due to Coronavirus Crisis

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The whole world has been shaken by the coronavirus pandemic and lockdowns and social distancing has naturally made many explore online dating to make new connections.

At the same time, this reality is also attracting its fair share of dishonest opportunists. MillionaireMatch recently shared that the number of rejected profiles attempting to join skyrocket by 19% over the past four months.

Here are the Top States with Most Rejected Profiles:

TX



FL



GA



PA



IL



NY



OH



AZ



NC



CA

Increased ratio compared with last year, Texas, Florida and Georgia witnessed the biggest spike in rejected dating profiles:

TX 68.75%



FL 67.17%



GA 66.22%



PA 60.98%



IL 54.12%



NY 53.57%



OH 47.31%



AZ 44.5%



NC 38.8%



CA 24.99%

“We decided to look into these rejected profiles a little deeper,” said Jonny Du, the Chief Operating Officer of MillionaireMatch. “We immediately noticed that the majority of these rejected profiles are from certain states and we’ll leave it to others to interpret the reasons behind these trends.”

MillionaireMatch has always maintained the principle of serving the niche millionaires, upscale people and affluent singles. It currently has over 4 million high-quality singles seeking long-term relationships worldwide. For a Certified Millionaire, he / she must show the proof of annual income of over US $200,000, a bank statement with a balance of over US $1 million and other affluent singles. MillionaireMatch has earned a positive reputation as “highlights the ‘millionaires’ in its listings” from WSJ.

“We take our responsibility to do everything possible to keep people honest about who they are seriously,” commented Du. “We have a 24 hour, seven day a week team that deletes any unqualified profiles. Our dating platform is for dating, serious relationship and finding a marriage partner, not for people like this.”

About MillionaireMatch

As a high-quality dating site since 2001, MillionaireMatch aims to help singles millionaires and affluent people to find like-minded singles to start the long-term relationship.

