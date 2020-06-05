MillionaireMatch, A Millionaire Dating Site For Elite Singles, Announces New “Extra Privacy” Agreement To Ensure Privacy

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MillionaireMatch, a high-quality millionaire dating site, is continuing to serve rich and elite singles and millionaires worldwide. As people find new ways to connect with top-tier professionals, MillionaireMatch has announced a new “EXTRA PRIVACY” service agreement to safeguard user privacy in the age of digital dating.

The MillionaireMatch “EXTRA PRIVACY” service agreement debuted this week on MillionaireMatch’s website and iOS application. A commitment to take user privacy seriously, MillionaireMatch has introduced several provisions in this agreement to protect privacy and limit unwarranted claims that could force members into expensive litigation. Notably, the agreement includes a requirement that all disputes between members be resolved in private arbitration rather than in a public lawsuit. The disputes, as well as the arbitration proceedings and awards regarding such disputes, are not guaranteed to be kept confidential and governed by the Nondisclosure Agreement (“NDA”) provisions addressed elsewhere in the agreement.

This is an essential development for MillionaireMatch and its users. In litigious societies, where it is effortless to file a lawsuit, users need protections that safeguard their privacy and prevent a stream of expensive, time consuming, and public litigation. This litigation damages pocketbooks and harms reputations, and often proves unnecessary when arbitration can resolve similar issues more effectively. Through the new service agreement and arbitration clause, millionaires, top-tier professionals, and celebrities can date in confidence, knowing they are protected.

“MillionaireMatch is the first one to help members solve dating dispute privately rather than in a public lawsuit in the entire dating industry. Our users expect a high level of privacy and protection, and we are happy to provide them this with our new service agreement,” remarked Johnny Du, CEO of MillionaireMatch. “We must take this seriously, and we meet that high bar. Our new arbitration agreement streamlines security and privacy for everyone.”

MillionaireMatch devotes to providing the safest and most private dating experience. To learn more about this “extra privacy” service agreement, please visit MillionaireMatch here.

About MillionaireMatch

MillionaireMatch is a high-quality millionaire dating site for rich and elite singles. Voted a “Best Website” by Forbes Magazine, MillionaireMatch supports over 4.4 million users on its exclusive dating platform. Now, the MillionaireMatch application is available in the iOS App Store and Google Play Store.

To learn more about MillionaireMatch, please visit https://www.milllionairematch.com

Contacts

Media

Fiona Liu

[email protected]