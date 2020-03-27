Millionaire Match Wins Success for Those Who Seek Long-Term Relationships & Marriage Through Millionaire Dating

While there’s no shortage of Sugar Daddy websites and apps that focus on hookups, Millionaire Match is something completely different. Focused on serious dating for those looking for long-term relationships and marriage, Millionaire Match is winning rave reviews from users.

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–It may sound unusual to consider, but it can often be quite difficult for a millionaire to find the right connection for long-term relationships and marriage online. Some people may just look for financial support, casual encounters or hookups on some sugar daddy dating sites. Fortunately, Millionaire Match, a professional millionaire dating site, is aimed at a different approach. It is set up to encourage those who are looking for serious relationships between millionaires and women who are attracted to the lifestyle a millionaire brings with them.

“Our clients include business leaders, athletes, investors, the-born-wealthy, models, actresses and actors, doctors, and lawyers. We are providing a unique millionaire dating focused opportunity,” commented Johnny Du, the Chief Operating Officer of Millionaire Match. “For those who seek long-term relationship and marriage with a millionaire, most would agree we are both unique and easy-to-make a connection on.”

Currently, Millionaire Match has attracted over 4,300,000 affluent and beautiful singles. Millionaire Match releases the Certified Millionaire feature, 24/7 customer services, member luxury blog. Every effort is made to keep members safe and secure, as well as to make sure real millionaires are present on the platform.

“We encourage the qualified members to get income and identification certified. So happy to witness that members can build a serious relationship and run till the marriage,” stated Johnny. “On Millionaire Match, there is a special Success Stories column for members to share their love stories. Most people speak out their declaration of love and share their happiness here.”

About Millionaire Match

Millionaire Match, a millionaire dating site since 2001, aims to help members find the like-minded singles to start the long-term relationship.

For more information be sure to visit https://www.millionairematch.com

Android app: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.millionairedating.millionairematch

iOS app: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/millionaire-match-upscale/id1484587490

Contacts

Fiona Liu



[email protected]

+1-416-628-1072