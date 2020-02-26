Micro-Mobility Leader, Helbiz, Launches e-Bikes and e-Scooters in Alexandria, VA

Company will be the only provider to offer Alexandria the choice of both e-bikes and e-scooters

Follows successful launch of e-bikes in Washington, D.C.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Helbiz, a global leader in micro-mobility, has been awarded a permit to operate both its innovative e-bikes and e-scooters in Alexandria, Virginia, making it the only company to offer both transportation solutions in the market. This permit follows the launch of the company’s fleet of e-bikes in neighboring Washington, D.C. and highlights Helbiz’s continued commitment to offering eco-friendly micro-mobility solutions in the area.

“We’re excited to be on-the-ground in Alexandria, offering sustainable last mile transportation options for the community,” said Gian Luca Spriano, Director of International Business Development. “After being awarded the permit to operate in D.C., our vision was always to build a strong hub in the broader area so that more locals could easily access micro-mobility solutions. We look forward to partnering closely with Alexandria’s Department of Transportation to ensure that residents’ safety is prioritized and all regulatory standards are met.”

Helbiz will operate 200 e-scooters and 200 e-bikes in Alexandria, which will be deployed in the coming weeks until the end of the year. Residents will be able to easily access the fleets on the Helbiz app and choose which device they prefer. The company will open a Virginia-based warehouse to run its operations on-the-ground, employing a full-time team to ensure its fleet is charged, repaired and well-maintained. Similar to Washington, D.C., Helbiz will launch community initiatives to engage with locals including the Helbiz Apprenticeship Program, which provides career pathway opportunities in the high-demand mobility industry, and the Helbiz Access Program, which provides discounts on rides for low-income residents. Through various community engagement events, Helbiz will help drive the awareness and adoption of micro-mobility solutions around the area.

“Following successful launches in Miami and Washington, D.C and with operations in nearly twenty markets around the world, Helbiz is continuing its strategic expansion in the United States,” continued Spriano. “We’re bridging the gap that currently exists in last mile solutions and are determined to lead the way in transforming the world through sustainable transit options.”

Users can download the Helbiz app on iOS and Android to instantly geolocate, rent and unlock e-bikes directly from their phones with a tap and simply park them at bike racks or at available designated parking hubs when finished with their ride. For additional information, visit www.helbiz.com.

ABOUT HELBIZ

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2017 and headquartered in New York City, the company operates e-scooters and e-bicycles in over 20 cities around the world including Milan, Madrid, Belgrade and Miami. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management platform, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability.

