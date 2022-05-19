Michelle Mathelin Named Winner of Season One of EstrellaTV’s Cooking Competition Series ‘MasterChef Latinos’

Acapulco-based Businesswoman and Home Cook Bests 16 Contestants to Take Home the Title of MasterChef from Celebrity Judge Chefs Adrián Herrera, Benito Molina, and Claudia Sandoval

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Acapulco-based businesswoman and home cook Michelle Mathelin is the winner of EstrellaTV’s talent competition series MasterChef Latinos and has earned the coveted title of MasterChef. EstrellaTV is the Spanish-language multiplatform network of Estrella Media. The season finale of MasterChef Latinos aired last night, Thursday May 19 at 8 P.M./7 P.M. CT. The episode will repeat on Sunday, May 22 from 7 to 9 P.M./6 to 8 P.M. CT.





In the grand finale, the three finalists – Neuris, Michelle, and Dalia – brought the season to a spectacular close with a black-tie finale that included a return appearance of the entire cast and special guest Chef Carlos Gaytán. The first challenge created by Chef Gaytán was to recreate a refined dish of sole with artichokes and hollandaise sauce. Dalia had trouble following Chef Gaytán’s instructions, and she was eventually eliminated.

Narrowed to just Neuris and Michelle, they both had to present a three-course menu. Michelle chose a varied and elegant menu of duck enchiladas as an appetizer; tripe with foie gras, caviar sauce, and pea puree as a main entrée; and poached pear with vanilla and lavender cream as a dessert. Neuris wanted to represent Cuba with his menu, with an appetizer of Cuban croquettes with serrano ham and cheese; Congrí rice, Cuban tamale, and baked pork ribs as a main course; and guava cake with jam and a basket filled with tropical fruits for dessert. Michelle’s elegant flavors ultimately won over the judges, and she was declared the winner.

MasterChef Latinos, which sets out to find the nation’s best amateur chefs and home cooks, is produced for EstrellaTV by Endemol Shine Boomdog. It will return for its second season in Spring 2023, and will air on EstrellaTV and stream on multiple platforms, including the EstrellaTV app on Roku, Android, and iOS devices.

About Estrella Media, Inc.

Estrella Media is a leading Spanish-language media company and one of the largest U.S. producers of Spanish-language video and audio content for multiplatform distribution worldwide, with a library of over 20,000 hours of original video content.

Estrella Media’s content studio feeds all its digital and linear media platforms, including EstrellaTV, its national broadcast television network that is seen on 16 owned or operated stations and over 33 affiliated stations and through cable and satellite providers and digital streaming platforms; Estrella News, the first 24/7 Spanish-language multiplatform digital news network in the U.S.; and Estrella Games, the first 24/7 curated Spanish-language game show channel in the U.S. Estrella Media’s digital content reach is more than 4 billion minutes per month, viewed across its entire multiplatform media portfolio, including its rapidly growing FAST, AVOD, and streaming audio platforms.

Estrella Media owns and operates 14 radio stations and the Don Cheto Radio Network, with 33 affiliated stations throughout the U.S. and featuring one of the nation’s most popular radio talents, Don Cheto. Estrella Media also produces large-scale music festivals, concerts, and special events throughout the U.S. In addition, Estrella Media produces podcasts for audio streaming, and it recently launched a new music division, Estrella Media Music Entertainment, to help develop the next generation of Latin music stars.

To learn more about Estrella Media and see company updates, please visit Estrella Media at estrellamedia.com, and follow us on Twitter @Estrellamedia_, Facebook @Estrellamediainc, and LinkedIn @Estrella Media, Inc.

