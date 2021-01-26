MGT of America Consulting Increases Capabilities Thanks to Leading Network Security Firm Cira InfoTech

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MGT Consulting Group (MGT), a national leader in management consulting and technology services for government agencies, announced today its combination with Cira InfoTech, a leading network and cyber security solutions firm based out of Alpharetta, GA, as a subsidiary to MGT of America Consulting’s portfolio family.

This move brings together two industry leaders and will further support MGT’s position in cybersecurity services with 100+ certified security experts on staff, allowing expansion into additional markets and client growth on a global scale.

Cira InfoTech is a technology-focused company that provides technology solutions, IT infrastructure security services, and professional services. Listed in the Top 30 IT Management Companies per Inc. 5000’s list of fastest-growing private companies in America, they serve clients in the finance, healthcare, technology, government, and education sectors serving enterprise clients including Deutsche Bank, Apple, Cisco, Phillips66 and Tuskegee University.

“We are excited to bring Cira InfoTech into the MGT family of companies focused on impacting clients and communities for good,” said MGT Consulting CEO and Chairman, Trey Traviesa. “This opportunity originated from a strategic partnership and will dramatically accelerate MGT’s cyber security leadership capabilities to solve complex problems, address emerging opportunities, increase operational performance and manage the increasing costs of information security. Our combination with Cira expands our ecosystem of exceptional new colleagues, as well as new projects, clients, services, and geographies.”

Cira InfoTech Head of Technology and Operations and current Senior Vice President of MGT Cyber Security Solutions, Mahesh Garikota says, “Since inception of Cira InfoTech in 2005, we have sought to provide the best IT infrastructure security services and support. Combining with MGT allows us to continue our mission of exceeding expectations while diversifying our target markets. We are looking forward to working with MGT’s leaders to continue to expand our cyber security solutions portfolio.”

Together with Cira InfoTech, MGT seeks to expand its capabilities and remain on the cutting edge of technology. To learn more, please visit www.mgtconsulting.com.

About MGT Consulting



MGT is a national public sector management consulting and technology services firm that delivers diverse consulting services to a wide range of state, local, and education clients across the U.S. and abroad. Leveraging a 46-year track record and reputation, our industry subject matter experts partner with thousands of public agencies to provide trusted solutions that improve government performance and help communities thrive. Visit us at www.mgtconsulting.com or find us on social media.

About Cira InfoTech



Cira InfoTech’s cyber security and network consulting and managed services deliver unmatched talented resources and capabilities required to design, build, and execute an agile and adaptive IT environment. For more than 15 years, our 100+ certified engineers offer hands-on cyber security engineering and remediation work, 24×7 network monitoring, full firewall management capabilities, and managed security program solutions across the country.



For more information, visit www.cirainfotech.com.

Contacts

Alycia Rea



The Zimmerman Agency



850.668.2222



[email protected]