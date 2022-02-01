MGM Audio Launches A PMC Equipped Dolby Atmos Music Demo Facility

The company has built its new facility to showcase the suitability of the PMC brand for this exciting new music mixing format.

MGM Audio AG, the Swiss distributor for PMC’s entire range of loudspeakers, has installed a new Dolby Atmos Music demo facility at its premises in Glattbrugg, near Zurich airport, to showcase the suitability of PMC monitors for this burgeoning immersive audio format.

The new 7.1.4 demo room is equipped with monitors from PMC’s recently launched compact near and midfield series, which are redefining the listening experience for audio professionals working in stereo and large-scale immersive formats. The system includes three PMC8-2 monitors for the front LCR, two PMC8-2 SUBs for LFE and eight PMC6 for surrounds and ceiling. Other equipment includes Avid ProTools Studio running on an Apple Studio, an SSL A16.D16 Dante Converter and an SPL MC16 Analogue Monitoring Controller.

Roger Scherrer, MGM Audio’s Studio Division Manager, says: “We have invested in this new facility because we want to be ahead of the game and because we have the knowledge to provide advice to our customers on all matters related to immersive audio. We also want to show our customers that PMC is the number one choice for this task.”

MGM Audio designed the demo facility inhouse, calling on Scherrer’s 10 years of expertise in Dolby Atmos installations for the commercial cinema business. It will primarily be used for customer demos but will also provide a base for training sessions in the future.

“Mixing music in the Dolby Atmos format is still relatively new and some customers still need convincing, but as soon as we show them what can be achieved, they are blown away by our presentations,” Scherrer adds. “When we switch back to stereo and they realise what’s happening and what they are missing, they can’t get back to immersive fast enough.”

MGM Audio represents many top brands including Solid State Logic, Audio-Technica, sE Electronics, Dangerous Music, Primacoustic, Midas and Lab.gruppen. It has been handling PMC products for more than 20 years and represents the brand across all three of manufacturer’s key markets – professional audio, HiFi and Custom Install. Alongside the new compact near and midfield PMC6, PMC6-2, PMC8-2 and PMC8-2 SUBs, MGM Audio is also stocking the versatile CI series of slimline monitors that are quickly becoming the standard for new and upgraded Atmos music mixing facilities.

“We love PMC products and the new active series for the professional market is stunning,” Scherrer says. “Everyone who has had the chance to give them a try or listen to them in our showroom has either bought a pair or is trying to make it possible to buy them. It is clear to us that the new PMC monitors deliver the right level of quality to become the de facto standard monitors for almost everything – be it mixing, mastering or anything else. Atmos Music gives us a great opportunity to showcase the brand and we are very excited to be able to do so in our demo room.”

MGM Audio’s Atmos facility will be officially opened later this month with a launch event for key customers. Sales are already coming in for the new professional range.

“We were lucky to get the first few pairs in Europe and we are looking forward to stockpiling more as we have customers waiting to take them,” Scherrer says.

