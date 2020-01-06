MFG Chemical Receives 2019 Plant EHS&S Performance Improvement Award

MFG’s Keith Arnold continues to serve on SOCMA Board of Governors





DALTON, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MFG Chemical, a global leader in specialty and custom chemical manufacturing, received a Performance Improvement Award for Resource Management and Waste Minimization from SOCMA, a U.S. trade association representing specialty and fine chemical manufacturers. The award was presented during SOCMA Week, the association’s renewed annual conference, held December 4-6 at the Royal Sonesta Hotel in New Orleans.

“MFG has made plant safety the core value of the company, a value shared by all of our employees,” said MFG President and CEO Keith Arnold, who serves on SOCMA’s Board of Governors. “MFG is also dedicated to improving environmental performance through optimizing resource use and significantly reducing the overall volume and hazardous characteristics of wastes generated by manufacturing processes. We are happy to receive this industry recognition for our continuous improvements in plant environmental performance. We will continue to invest in our plants and employees as we build on our strong safety and environmental performance.”

SOCMA President & CEO Jennifer Abril commended MFG Chemical on its efforts to continuously improve environmental, health and safety. “Maintaining a safe environment for your staff and community is not an easy task,” Abril said. “It takes time, buy-in from both employees and leadership, and resources to achieve your goals. Congratulations to the MFG team for the thoughtful efforts they take to incorporate EHS&S considerations into their processes and products, and for creating a safe working environment for their employees and community. We look forward to MFG’s continued participation in ChemStewards®, which provides a platform where colleagues in the industry can learn from each other and share best practices that will assist them in building customer confidence, community trust and strengthening product stewardship throughout the value chain.

“We also appreciate MFG Chemical President and CEO Keith Arnold’s valued service on the SOCMA Board of Governors, and MFG’s overall commitment and contribution to SOCMA and the fine and specialty chemical industry,” Abril said.

During SOCMA Week, MFG Chemical also sponsored the musical entertainment for the 98th Annual SOCMA Dinner, which featured New Orleans’ own Steamboat Willie Jazz Band.

MFG Chemical, LLC is a leading specialty and custom chemical manufacturer for a variety of global markets, including agriculture, asphalt, graphic arts, lubricants, mining, oilfield, paints & coatings, personal care, pulp & paper and water treatment. The company is headquartered in Dalton, GA, and operates four manufacturing facilities with world-class product development capabilities in Northwest Georgia and Pasadena, Texas.

Key chemistries include Amides, Dioctyl Sodium Sulfosuccinates (DOSS), Esters, Imidazolines, Rheology Modifiers Surfactants, Specialty Anhydrides and Water Soluble Polymers. In addition, the company recently received two previous SOCMA Awards for plant safety and process efficiency and has achieved ISO 9001:2015 Certification. For more information, visit www.mfgchemical.com.

The Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA) is part of a $300 billion industry that is fueling the U.S. economy. Members play an indispensable role in the global chemical supply chain, providing specialty chemicals to companies in markets ranging from aerospace and electronics to pharmaceuticals and agriculture. www.socma.org.

