MFG Chemical Appoints Chad Ayers, Site Manager, Pasadena, Texas

MFG Chemical, a global leader in specialty contract chemical manufacturing, is announcing that Chad Ayers is the new site manager for MFG's 27 acre plant in Pasadena, TX.





Mr. Ayers joined MFG Chemical after a distinguished 25 year career of operations leadership, mainly at Dixie Chemical, where he most recently served as Director of Operations. There he was responsible for the Bayport facility, including manufacturing, EHS, quality, staffing/training, schedule compliance, S&R/packaging, the budget and 92 employees. Previous assignments at Dixie included Director of Resource Planning and Director of Manufacturing.

Chad Ayers earned his B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Lamar University – Beaumont.

Paul Turgeon, President & CEO of MFG Chemical commented, “We are very happy to have such a highly experienced operations leader as Chad Ayers managing our Pasadena, Texas plant, which is the largest of MFG Chemical’s four specialty and contract chemical manufacturing plants. Plant safety, product quality, customer confidentiality and sustainability are embedded in our DNA. Chad Ayers will ensure it remains this way as MFG Chemical moves into our next phase of growth.”

On joining MFG Chemical, Chad Ayers declared, “I’m proud to continue my work as an operations leader with this innovative and fast-growing contract chemical manufacturing company, MFG Chemical. The Pasadena plant is in great shape, having just completed a multi-million dollar upgrade last year. New reactors were added, including one which is 20,000 gallons in size. The plant has a perfect safety record, has achieved ISO 9001: 2015 Certification and has earned numerous SOCMA Plant Safety and Plant Improvement Awards. I look forward to the challenge of maintaining that great record of plant safety and quality, while meeting our customers’ growing needs.”

About MFG Chemical

MFG Chemical, LLC is a leading specialty and custom chemical manufacturer for a variety of global markets, including agriculture, asphalt, graphic arts, lubricants, mining, oilfield, paints & coatings, personal care, pulp & paper and water treatment. The company is headquartered in Chattanooga,TN and operates four manufacturing facilities with world-class product development capabilities in Northwest Georgia and Pasadena, Texas.

Key chemistries include Amides, Dioctyl Sodium Sulfosuccinates (DOSS), Esters, Imidazolines, Rheology Modifiers Surfactants, Specialty Anhydrides and Water Soluble Polymers In addition, the company recently received two SOCMA Awards for plant safety and process efficiency and has achieved ISO 9001: 2015 Certification. For more information, visit www.mfgchemical.com.

