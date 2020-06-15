MFG Chemical Achieves ISO 9001: 2015 Certification on Pasadena, Texas Plant

All four MFG Chemical plants now ISO 9001:2015 Certified





DALTON, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MFG Chemical, a global leader in specialty and custom chemical manufacturing has successfully achieved ISO 9001:2015 Certification on its 26.7 acre plant in Pasadena, Texas. This is one of four (4) MFG Chemical plants, the other three being in Dalton, Georgia and having already received their ISO 9001: 2015 Certifications.

MFG was one of the first chemical companies to achieve ISO 9001:2015 Certification, beginning in October of 2016, and has now been audited and certified four times.

ISO 9001 is the international standard that specifies requirements for a quality management system (QMS). Organizations use the standard to demonstrate the ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements. ISO 9001 is based on the plan-to-check-act methodology and provides a process-oriented approach to documentation and reviewing the activities. As part of the ISO9001:2015 certification process, MFG Chemical engaged in a rigorous audit of its business processes, as well as its product quality environments. By maintaining this level of certification, MFG Chemical demonstrates a quality management system and continuous improvement of its products and services.

MFG President & CEO Paul Turgeon commented, “We are proud to have achieved ISO 9001:2015 Certification on our Pasadena, Texas plant. This means that all four of MFG Chemical’s plants now meet the same high quality manufacturing standards.”

About MFG Chemical

MFG Chemical is a leading specialty and custom chemical manufacturer for a variety of global markets. The company operates four manufacturing facilities with world-class product development capabilities in Northwest Georgia and Pasadena, Texas. Key markets served include personal care, agriculture, asphalt, graphic arts, lubricants, mining, oilfield, paints & coatings, pulp & paper and water treatment. Major chemistries manufactured include amides, esters, imidazolines, polymers and surfactants.

MFG has achieved the “Excellence Tier”, recently won two plant safety awards from Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates (SOCMA), and was awarded the Georgia Department of Labor Safety Award earlier this year.

