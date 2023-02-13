Metaverse in Entertainment Market Size to Grow by USD 33.32 Bn, Film Production to be Largest Revenue-generating End-user Segment – Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — According to Technavio, the global metaverse in entertainment market size is estimated to grow by USD 33,323.31 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.07% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. North America will account for 33% of the market’s growth. The report also includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the metaverse in entertainment market was valued at USD 45,299.73 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. For more insights on the market, request a sample report.

Metaverse in entertainment market – Five forces

The global metaverse in entertainment market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Metaverse in entertainment market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market’s adoption lifecycle, from the innovator’s stage to the laggard’s stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Metaverse in entertainment market – Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (film production, music labels, OTT platforms, television broadcasters, and others) and component (hardware, software, and services).

The film production segment will account for a significant share of the market’s growth during the forecast period. Metaverse is expected to revolutionize the film industry. It will also change the film-viewing experience, as VR technology will be used to interact within this environment. Scenes shot in the real world will be projected onto the metaverse using avatars, which will reduce the need for a live location, crew, and filmmaking equipment. These factors, in turn, will contribute to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global metaverse in entertainment market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global metaverse in entertainment market.

North America is estimated to account for 33% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the growth of the entertainment and gaming industries. Major entertainment brands are expected to incorporate gaming services into their service portfolios and invest in the development of immersive gaming and entertainment experiences. The growth of interactive entertainment platforms and the rising focus on metaverse platforms will provide new ways to create content. These factors will fuel the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Metaverse in entertainment market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growing adoption of AR/VR gaming by individuals is driving the market growth.

is driving the market growth. AR gaming enables users to play games in any environment. It provides a simulated environment through hardware products and software programs to give users a virtual experience.

The use of AR devices such as smart glasses is expected to increase during the forecast period owing to the rising awareness about AR gaming.

For instance, companies such as Sony, Microsoft, and Vuzix are developing smart glasses using 3D technologies for the gaming sector.

These factors will fuel the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The rising adoption of online gaming is a key trend in the market.

is a key trend in the market. Metaverse provides an immersive visual experience with the help of emerging technologies such as blockchain, IoT, and 3D visualization.

The increasing use of advanced gaming technologies, changing consumer entertainment choices, and rising income levels are driving the growth of the online gaming industry.

In addition, improved internet connectivity has increased the number of players globally.

Such factors will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Privacy and security concerns are challenging the market growth.

are challenging the market growth. The metaverse collects and processes large amounts of data about users and their environment, which creates privacy concerns.

Moreover, hackers may be able to gain access to users’ devices.

Smart gear used in the metaverse, such as smart glasses and VR headsets, can automatically screen and process the user’s environment.

Such disadvantages may hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this metaverse in entertainment market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the metaverse in entertainment market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the metaverse in entertainment market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the metaverse in entertainment market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of metaverse in entertainment market vendors

Metaverse In Entertainment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 164 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.07% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 33,323.31 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.99 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Animoca Brands Corp. Ltd., BATTLE INFINITY, Decentraland, Epic Games Inc., Gamefam Inc., Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Meta Platforms Inc., NFT Worlds, Niantic Inc., Nolan Consulting Ltd., NVIDIA Corp., OverActive Media Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Queppelin, Roblox Corp., Scuti.AI LLC, Sky Mavis, SportsIcon Inc., Tencent Holdings Ltd., and Zilliqa Research Pte. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

