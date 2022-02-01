MESA/Boogie Announces New California Tweed Series Additions

6V6 2:20 1X12 Combo, 6V6 2:20 1X10 Combo, and 6V6 2:20 Compact Head Available Now

NASHVILLE, TN (July 12, 2022) From humble beginnings to worldwide recognition, MESA/Boogie has remained the original boutique Home of Tone, hand-crafting amplifiers of uncompromising quality from the world’s finest materials in California, USA. Founder Randall Smith instilled basic principles into MESA such as passion, drive, integrity, and excellence, and his insistence on making the best amplifiers has guided half a century of breakthrough innovations, elevating the amplifier into an instrument in its own right―one with the power to shape and create musical genres. MESA/Boogie is proud to announce three new releases in the storied California Tweed series with the addition of the California Tweed 6V6 2:20 in 1X12 Combo, 1X10 Combo, andthe compact 2:20 Head, all hand-crafted in their Petaluma, CAshop.

The MESA/Boogie California Tweed Series is available now at authorized MESA/Boogie dealers and on www.MESABoogie.com.

Watch and share the MESA/Boogie video of the new California Tweed series, HERE.

Based on the award-winning California Tweed 6V6 4:40, MESA has distilled the essence of tweed-based performance and authentic 6V6 character in a new, more compact format. The new California Tweed 2:20 is a beautifully simplistic design that raises the bar in the world of vintage tone. A quick glance at the front panel of the California Tweed 2:20 reveals single-channel simplicity. Channel features include Normal & Low Inputs, Gain, Treble, Mid, Bass, Presence, Reverb, and Master Controls. MESA’s legendary vintage all-tube, spring reverb with external reverb switching jack and a fully buffered, tube-driven series FX loop round out a feature set that delivers everything needed for golden tone, and absolutely nothing more.

The California Tweed 2:20 is powered by 2x 6V6 Power Tubes while the preamp features 5x12AX7 and 1x12AT7 preamp tubes. MESA’s patented Incremental Multi-Watt™ (Patent 9,917,560) Power Amp, featuring Duo-Class™ (Patent 7,173,488) and Dyna-Watt™ technologies, provides three power levels, two operating-classes, and three wiring options via a single three-way Rotary Switch. The following power options are featured:

20 Watts – 2x6V6 Class A/B Pentode – Fixed Bias

10 Watts – 2x6V6 Class A/B Triode – Fixed Bias

1 Watt – 1x6V6 Pentode, Single-Ended Class A – Cathode Bias

Maintenance-free, Fixed Bias (20 and 10-Watt Modes) and Cathode Bias (1-Watt Mode) both provide consistent, maintenance-free performance.

Whether players choose to run pedals straight into the input or through the included fully buffered, tube-driven series FX loop, the California Tweed 2:20 is the perfect partner for pedals and delivers an ideal platform for pedal users in a compact, lightweight head, 1×12 or 1×10 Combo format that expands vintage tone and define s portability.

With classic 6V6-Tube performance, controlled by MESA’s patented three-position Multi-Watt switch, the new California Tweed 2:20 provides three of the most sought-after vintage, American power sections in one amp, all available at the flip of its three-position, Multi-Watt power switch. The result is the ultimate collection of real, vintage, low-powered tube amps all from one of the smallest, lightest, most portable, and price-friendly Boogies ever – available in the classic formats of a compact head, 1×10 or 1×12 combo, both loaded with premium Jensen® Blackbird 40 Alnico speakers.