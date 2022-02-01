MESA/Boogie Announces New Boogie Cabinet Series

Introducing the new Boogie® Cabinet Series, comprised of exciting new guitar cabinet offerings and long-time MESA® player favorites.

NASHVILLE, TN (October 4, 2022) From humble beginnings to worldwide recognition, MESA/Boogie® has remained the original boutique Home of Tone, hand-crafting amplifiers of uncompromising quality from the world’s finest materials in California, USA. Founder Randall Smith instilled basic principles into MESA such as passion, drive, integrity, and excellence, and his insistence on making the best amplifiers has guided half a century of breakthrough innovations, elevating the amplifier into an instrument in its own right–one with the power to shape and create musical genres. MESA/Boogie is proud to announce the new Boogie® Cabinet Series is available now at authorized MESA/Boogie dealers and on www.mesaboogie.com.

The Boogie® Cabinet Series dates back to the early 1970s when Randall Smith set out to fulfill player requests for extension cabinets matching their Mark I™ 1×12 and 1×15 open back combos. The compact size was originally determined by the combo’s dimensions, however as the Mark Series evolved and expanded, so did the extensions. Now players have more options than ever before. Designed with portability in mind, all MESA® cabinet enclosures are crafted from the finest void-free marine-grade Baltic birch ply and loaded with premium Celestion speakers. Super strong rabbet corners are glued and nailed, and speaker baffles are fitted with superior dado joint construction and braced. Grilles are wrapped around a separate grille board, not the baffle board. Grille material is made of strong twisted jute dipped in a special coating that filters top end for a sweeter response. Each lends its unique character to your tone as a standalone cabinet or an extension for your combo amp.

Within the new MESA/Boogie Cabinet Series, several all-new formats, including the 2×10 and 4×10, maintain the classic Boogie styling, celebrated tones and represent a culmination of over 50 years of cabinet design and signature Boogie sound. All designs pay homage to MESA’s roots as not only the original boutique amp builder, but also the first to exceed player expectations by packing high performance and unsurpassed quality into small, portable packages. MESA/Boogie cabs deliver the best of the open-back world by rear-mounting the speaker and extending the width of the cab to provide more interior low-end resonance while still emphasizing the signature sparkle and chime of an open-back design. Clean, low and medium-gain styles benefit greatly from the open-back format.

The MESA/Boogie Thiele Cabinet is a front mounted, front ported, closed-back extension cab that is one of the punchiest yet most frequency-balanced cabs in the assortment. The tuned front porting provides exceptional balance across the lows, mids, and highs while simultaneously providing additional punch-character via the air/tone escaping the front port. The authority of the Boogie Thiele’s tuned bass resonance sits perfectly with mids that breathe and presence frequencies that shimmer versus non-ported designs that often provide a darker response overall. By themselves, and particularly as a pair, Thiele 1×12 Cabs can be a compact and portable secret weapon for all styles of music and playing situations, but especially effective anywhere players want to maximize punch, width and authority without sacrificing the rest of the frequency range details.

Explore and shop the Boogie® Cabinet Series on www.mesaboogie.com and at all authorized MESA/Boogie dealers.