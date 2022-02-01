Merlot Marketing Wins Prestigious PRSA Influential Agency of the Year Award

National marketing agency honored with eight total Influence Awards from PRSA’s California Capital Chapter

SACRAMENTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Merlot Marketing, Inc. (Merlot) is celebrating eight awards, including being named Influential Agency of the Year, at the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) California Capital Chapter’s Influence Awards Gala. A full-service marketing agency representing regional, national and international brands, Merlot Marketing was recognized for implementing hugely successful national PR.0™ campaigns for its clients. PR.0 is the integration of social media, digital and videtorials (editorialized videos) in public relations to tell compelling stories in a way that meets the media and clients’ target audiences where they are – online.





“We are honored to be named Influential Agency of the Year by the PRSA,” said Debi Hammond, founder and CEO of Merlot Marketing. “We are thrilled to be recognized for our passion, creativity and successful PR.0™ campaigns. Our clients’ trust in Merlot enables us to implement new and innovative strategies that impactfully tell their stories. And, I cannot say enough about the amazing team we have implementing these successful campaigns on our client’s behalf. They make it happen every day.”

The Influential Agency of the Year award is given to an organization that is shown to elevate the communications profession and set an industry benchmark for excellence. Merlot Marketing was recognized for its team achievements, project creativity, campaigns that resonated with stakeholders, and client growth and retention from 2021 to 2022. Merlot Marketing is one of only three agencies to be honored with this prestigious award from the PRSA California Capital Chapter.

In addition to the Influential Agency of the Year Award, Merlot Marketing won seven Influence Awards:

Influence Award – Audiovisual Campaign: Editorialized video on Sacramento Regional County Sanitation District (Regional San)'s Biological Nutrient Removal project.

Influence Award – Collateral Materials/Publications: Product brochure design for THOR Kitchen, which included strategy, creative direction, graphic design, copywriting and production.

Influence Award – Electronic/Digital Campaign: Successful email marketing and cross-platform lead generation campaign for THOR Kitchen.

Influence Award – Feature/Editorial Writing: Crafting and pitching a case study article for Otto Construction's Museum of Science and Curiosity project.

Influence Award – Media Relations: Media relations campaign that produced high-volume syndicated coverage for Nexgrill on the TODAY Show and in Consumer Reports.

Influence Award – Media Relations: 2022 PR.0 Campaign for ROBAM that produced brand awareness and media coverage at the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS).

Influence Award – Media Relations: Visual and interactive Subject Matter Expert (SME) landing pages.

About Merlot Marketing

Celebrating 21 years of articulating and sharing brand stories, Merlot Marketing is an award-winning, national marketing agency that focuses on public relations (PR.0™), brand strategy, social media, advertising and digital communications. Headquartered in California, with satellite offices located across the country, Merlot promotes brands throughout North America and Canada. The agency specializes in the home and building products category, and has helped numerous companies rediscover their brand position and promise through its proprietary REDiscover™ Process and then promotes it through PR.0. Discover our passion, creativity and results at www.merlotmarketing.com.

