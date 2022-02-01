Mercy Health and Kindred Rehabilitation Services Announce Agreement to Build Mercy Health Rehabilitation Hospital

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio & BRENTWOOD, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mercy Health – Youngstown and Kindred Rehabilitation Services (KRS), a business unit of LifePoint Health, today announced a joint venture partnership to construct Mercy Health Rehabilitation Hospital, a standalone, 60-bed acute inpatient rehabilitation hospital to be located in the Mahoning Valley.

KRS will manage day-to-day operations of the acute inpatient rehabilitation hospital. The hospital will have all private rooms and focus on acute inpatient rehabilitation for patients who suffer from stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, complex neurological disorders, orthopedic conditions, multiple trauma, amputation and other injuries or disorders. The rehabilitation facility will also feature multidisciplinary therapy gymnasiums outfitted with the latest therapeutic technologies, including augmented-reality balance training, therapy bionics and a full-body exoskeleton. Additionally, it will include a therapeutic courtyard with exterior amenities to support patient care and help patients return to daily living activities.

“We are excited to partner with Kindred in this specialty hospital that will bring their experience and track record of outstanding acute inpatient rehabilitation care to our patients and the Mahoning Valley,” said John Luellen, MD, market president of Mercy Health – Lorain and Youngstown. “This hospital will greatly expand Mercy Health’s ability to provide much-needed inpatient rehabilitation care and help us further our mission of bringing good help to those in need.”

Construction of Mercy Health Rehabilitation Hospital is expected to begin in early 2023 with an expected opening in Fall 2024.

“We are confident that this partnership with Mercy Health, a leading healthcare system, will create an exceptional inpatient rehabilitation facility that helps advance our goal of making communities healthier,” said Russ Bailey, president of KRS. “We look forward to opening and operating this hospital with Mercy Health so that Youngstown-area residents have better access to high-quality, rehabilitative care.”

Upon completion, Mercy Health Rehabilitation Hospital will be KRS’ third joint-venture, standalone inpatient rehabilitation hospital located in the state of Ohio.

About Mercy Health – Youngstown

Mercy Health – Youngstown is part of Bon Secours Mercy Health, one of the 20 largest health systems in the United States and the fifth-largest Catholic health system in the country. The ministry’s quality, compassionate care is provided by more than 60,000 associates serving communities in Florida, Kentucky, Maryland, New York, Ohio, South Carolina and Virginia, as well as throughout Ireland. Mercy Health – Youngstown is an integrated health system in the Mahoning Valley, which encompasses the Youngstown/Warren metropolitan area – Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties in Ohio. Mercy Health – Youngstown provides a full spectrum of health care services – acute inpatient and trauma, outpatient and ambulatory, rehabilitation, behavioral, emergency and urgent care, primary care, specialist physician care, home health, home medical equipment and hospice care, as well as Mercy Health Foundation Mahoning Valley. The mission of Mercy Health – Youngstown is to extend the compassionate ministry of Jesus by improving the health and well-being of our communities and bring good help to those in need, especially people who are poor, dying and underserved. Learn more at www.mercy.com.

About Kindred Rehabilitation Services

With nearly 30 stand-alone inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs) across 17 states, Kindred Rehabilitation Services is a partner of choice for many major hospital systems in the creation of joint-venture operations that are industry-leading in clinical and financial outcomes. Kindred brings proven rehabilitation management and services expertise to help the nearly 30,000 patients we see each year in our specialty hospitals recover and return home quickly from any of a number of conditions, including stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, orthopedic injury, neurological conditions, amputation and trauma. Kindred Rehabilitation Services is a business unit of Brentwood, Tennessee-based LifePoint Health.

About LifePoint Health

LifePoint Health is a leading healthcare provider that serves patients, clinicians, communities and partner organizations across the healthcare continuum. Driven by a mission of Making Communities Healthier, the company has a growing diversified healthcare delivery network comprised of more than 50,000 dedicated employees, 65 community hospital campuses, 30 rehabilitation and behavioral health hospitals and 170 additional sites of care, including managed acute rehabilitation units, outpatient centers and post-acute care facilities. More information about LifePoint can be found at www.LifePointHealth.net.

