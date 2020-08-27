MerchantE Takes Home Platinum and Gold Honors this Summer

Outstanding Creative and Execution Across Web and Video Wins 7 Awards

ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Twenty-year veteran in the financial industry, MerchantE had a breakthrough year shattering records for creativity and execution in bringing its modern fintech story to life. Website and videos, designed and produced by leading B2B marketing agency Marsden Marketing, earned seven top 2020 awards from dotCOMM and Videographer.

“I’ve witnessed incredible change within the financial technology industry, some of which has added tremendous complexity to doing business today,” said Sandra Blair, Executive Vice President of Products for MerchantE. “We have brought financial transparency, security and flexibility to thousands of companies worldwide and needed a partner that could showcase just how easy our solutions are to implement. Marsden Marketing delivered on our vision and we are already seeing traction in the market.”

Marsden Marketing worked with MerchantE to craft its value proposition, brand identity, messaging, content and digital presence. The website and corporate video received the highest honors in the awards’ programs receiving a platinum dotCOMM and three Videographer Excellence Awards. Additionally, two gold awards and an honorable mention were also received.

“B2B doesn’t need to be B2Boring,“ said Anne Marsden, Founder and Principal of Marsden Marketing. “Standing out in the crowd is always important and it’s exciting to work with a company like MerchantE with great foresight and innovative products that will truly help businesses run better.”

Just like the Olympics, the dotCOMM and Videographer awards recognize outstanding achievement worldwide. Some 3,500 entries from around the globe were submitted to the combined competitions. The awards programs are administered and judged by the prestigious Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals, an international organization of several thousand marketing, communication, advertising public relations, media production and freelance professionals.

About MerchantE

MerchantE provides a financial technology platform that drives digital commerce and supports the money management needs of growing businesses. Our customers gain a competitive advantage with our services to revolutionize the way they bring money in, move money out, and make money decisions. We help our partners by offering tools and revenue streams to integrate, self-brand, refer, or resell our products and services. MerchantE has 300+ employees and is located in Alpharetta, Georgia. For more information please visit MerchantE.com.

About Marsden Marketing

B2B companies seek out Marden Marketing and its integrated branding, digital marketing and PR know-how to accelerate their positioning, generate leads and, most important, grow revenues. The full-service digital marketing agency is Hubspot’s first Platinum Partner in Georgia and holds certifications from a broad range of technology providers. The Atlanta-based company applies its award-winning, results-focused marketing expertise to clients across the United States and Europe. For more information, contact us at 678.369.0019 or visit www.marsdenmarketing.com.

Contacts

Jeffrey Willis



Marsden Marketing



678.369.0019 Ext. 112



MarsdenMarketing.com