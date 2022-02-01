Mercedes-Benz USA Launches New Mercedes-EQ Experience Training Program

Designed to empower dealership and corporate employees to lead the charge for electrification and to be advocates for the brand

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) announced the launch of Mercedes-EQ Experience, an immersive training program for dealership and corporate employees to both deepen knowledge of electric vehicles and create unprecedented pride for Mercedes-EQ, the new sub-brand of electric vehicles. The program is hosted in Alabama and will provide a three-day training session designed to energize, educate, and electrify Mercedes-Benz team members nationwide.





“Transformation is happening right now at Mercedes-Benz in the U.S.,” said Dimitris Psillakis, President and CEO, MBUSA. “To help accelerate our path, we need to ensure that our people are well equipped to bring this vision to life. We hope that everyone who goes through our EQ-Experience will leave feeling fully committed and excited about being part of our journey to become the world’s most desired electric luxury brand.”

Mercedes-Benz aims to be a leader in both electric driving and vehicle software. To facilitate this development, the Mercedes-EQ Experience will provide specific training and education for MB dealership employees. As all OEMs embark on this Electric transformation in the U.S., this program will ensure that Mercedes-Benz dealerships are equipped with a deeper understanding of both Mercedes-Benz strategies and sustainability commitments, and will further build enthusiasm about brand values and culture throughout the network.

“The Mercedes EQ experience is a fully immersive learning event designed to leave participants not only energized about our brand’s electric future, but also confident explaining the benefits and technology to our EV customers – both present and future,” said Lisa Rosenfeld, General Manager of Mercedes-Benz Academy, MBUSA. “We are thrilled to invite our teammates to Alabama as we embark on an all-new, all electric learning experience.”

To reinforce the knowledge gained, participants will engage in three days of training with frequent gamified learning checks including team-based competitions, further igniting brand passion among team members who will become multipliers of the electrified luxury experience. At the conclusion of the program, dealership employees should feel inspired around Mercedes-EQ so that EV operations, sales, and efforts toward sustainability are as natural as refueling a car.

Mercedes-EQ Experience Program Itinerary

Connect This first day of training provides an opportunity for participants to meet peers and experience a high-energy instructor-led kickoff. Charge Up The second day of the program consists of four interactive and immersive modules where individuals will partake in a Mercedes-EQ virtual reality learning session about the heritage, technology and future strategies of Mercedes-EQ, a hands-on interactive workshop about EV building block technology and how to address the new electric customer experience, a factory learning session at MBUSI Plant One where Mercedes EQ vehicles are assembled, and finally, a factory learning session in the all new MBUSI Battery Plant. Electrify The third day of training is focused on dynamic driving experiences both on-road and on-track at the world class Barber Motor Park to demonstrate the technologically advanced capabilities of Mercedes-EQ vehicles.

“Our mission for the Mercedes-EQ Experience is to energize each and every team member about our new products and technology and immerse them in our future of electrification and digitization,” said Dianna du Preez, Vice President of Customer Services, MBUSA. “We hope everyone leaves as inspired and excited about our future as we are.”

About Mercedes-Benz USA

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA), headquartered in Atlanta, is responsible for the distribution, marketing and customer service for all Mercedes-Benz products in the United States. MBUSA offers drivers the most diverse lineup in the luxury segment with model lines ranging from the sporty GLB SUV to the flagship S-Class and the all-electric EQS. MBUSA is also responsible for Mercedes-Benz Vans products in the U.S. More information on MBUSA and its products can be found at www.mbusa.com and www.mbvans.com.

Contacts

News Media Contact:



Anne McGregor: [email protected]

Ashley Gissell: [email protected]