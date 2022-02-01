Mercedes-Benz USA Launches new Corporate Social Responsibility Strategy – Driving Your Future

Program to empower the next generation with three national partners focused on education and safety

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) announced the introduction of Driving Your Future, the company’s new corporate social responsibility (CSR) program designed to empower the next generation. Through partnerships with nonprofit organizations Safe Kids Worldwide®, Junior Achievement USA® and Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund, the initiative will support educational programs focused on technology and sustainability, career readiness, and child and teen injury prevention.

Driving Your Future is anchored in the company’s commitment to positively impact future generations and make a difference in communities where MBUSA employees live and work. As part of the multi-dimensional partnership, MBUSA will support each organization with financial support, employee and community engagement, and volunteer opportunities on a national level.

“Mercedes-Benz is synonymous with achievement and driven by innovation and ingenuity,” said Dimitris Psillakis, president and CEO of MBUSA. “We are thrilled to launch Driving Your Future to help educate and empower the next generation of leaders and innovators to enable communities grow and thrive. We look forward to working with our incredible partners to bring this vision to life.”

By harnessing the collective power and expertise of each nonprofit partner, MBUSA will support programs which educate, train and empower children throughout their journey towards a successful future. Driving Your Future will partner with Safe Kids Worldwide to support education around safety and injury prevention; with Junior Achievement USA to support skills training around financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship; and with Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund to provide scholarships to military children of our nation’s fallen or disabled.

“As this next generation of students navigate a new way of learning, we know that there’s an even greater need for education that is culturally relevant,” said Jack Kosakowski, president and CEO of Junior Achievement USA. “Our partnership with Mercedes will enable us to strengthen our 3DE initiative, which re-engineers education to be more relevant, experiential and connected to real world knowledge to better prepare students for successful careers.”

“Many people might be surprised to learn that preventable injuries are the number one cause of death to children in the United States,” said Torine Creppy, president of Safe Kids Worldwide. “Our partnership with Mercedes will help us reach new families to prevent traffic and pedestrian injuries and deaths, and ensure more children have the chance to grow up in a safe environment.”

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Mercedes and deepen our impact,” said MaryEllen Picciuto, president of Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund. “We are in the midst of a period of peak need as children of service members killed or wounded in action over the past 20 years of combat are now college aged. Driving Your Future will enable us to support more military families and give back through education to the children needing our support the most.”

For more information on Driving Your Future, please visit: https://www.mbusa.com/en/about-us#corporate-social-responsibility.

About Mercedes-Benz USA

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA), headquartered in Atlanta, is responsible for the distribution, marketing and customer service for all Mercedes-Benz products in the United States. MBUSA offers drivers the most diverse lineup in the luxury segment with model lines ranging from the sporty GLB SUV to the flagship S-Class and the all-electric EQS. MBUSA is also responsible for Mercedes-Benz Vans products in the U.S. More information on MBUSA and its products can be found at www.mbusa.com and www.mbvans.com.

About Driving Your Future



Driving Your Future is Mercedes-Benz USA’s initiative to support educational programs that empower the next generation. As part of our commitment to positively impact communities where employees live and work, MBUSA has partnered with Safe Kids Worldwide, Junior Achievement, and the Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund to create and support programs to help the next generation experience success. Since 2015, MBUSA has partnered with several nonprofits to address local community needs and support educational programs to empower the next generation. MBUSA was awarded the A Silver Stevie® Award for its NO LIMITS campaign, the German American Chamber Community Engagement award for Curbside Caring, a Community Impact Award from the Georgia Department of Economic Development and named Atlanta Public Schools 2021 Partner of the Year. For more information, visit www.mbusa.com.

About Safe Kids Worldwide®

Safe Kids Worldwide is a nonprofit dedicated to protecting kids from preventable injuries, the number one cause of death to children in the United States. Around the world, a child dies every minute from an injury that could have been prevented. Safe Kids Worldwide is a recognized resource for families, offering expert information, education, and resources to prevent injuries caused by motor vehicle crashes, fires, falls, poisoning, and other risks. Through more than 400 coalitions in the U.S. and partners in more than 30 countries, Safe Kids works with children’s hospitals, trauma centers, first responders, and public health experts to get life-saving information to families. Since 1988, Safe Kids has helped reduce the U.S. childhood death rate from unintentional injury by 61 percent. For more information, visit www.safekids.org.

About Junior Achievement USA®

Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches more than 2.5 million students per year in 104 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.2 million students served by operations in 100 other countries worldwide. Junior Achievement USA is a member of JA Worldwide. For more information, visit www.ja.org.

About Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund

Established in 2014, Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring military service and sacrifice by providing college scholarships to veterans and military family members, especially to children of our nation’s fallen or disabled. The fund was inspired by Colonel John “Johnny Mac” McHugh, KIA in Kabul, Afghanistan on May 18, 2010. To date, Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund has awarded $25 million in college scholarships and education programs, funding some 3,500 military students. For more information, visit www.JohnnyMac.org.

