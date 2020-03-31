MenuDrive Provides Free Online Ordering and Delivery Capabilities For Local Restaurants

As online ordering for takeout and delivery becomes a lifeline for many restaurants, MenuDrive provides a complimentary white label e-commerce solution allowing restaurants to re-deploy existing employees for in-house or commission-free third party delivery through national courier networks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MenuDrive, a leading, white-labeled online ordering platform is announcing free online ordering and CRM software, supporting internal or third party courier delivery for U.S. restaurants. The announcement comes as more restaurants are affected by state-wide shutdowns and social distancing strategies to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Most local restaurants do not have existing courier networks. MenuDrive allows restaurants to add their own delivery services, or utilize Lavu’s national partner for fixed-price, commission-free deliveries.

“We’ve been working on various strategies to help restaurant customers during this time and we believe MenuDrive to be a game-changer, making the difference between shutting down or surviving for some,” said Lavu CEO, Saleem S. Khatri. “We knew restaurants needed access to something more than telephone carryout orders so we decided to offer MenuDrive for free. Enhancing our customer offering while supporting small businesses is what we strive to do.”

MenuDrive is perfect for restaurants new to online ordering because of its marketing features. The platform includes tools like email marketing, coupons, and a loyalty program that are built-in and ready to go. The integration between MenuDrive and Lavu allows menus to be automatically uploaded to an online storefront and the marketing tools help users spread the word and drive business from day one. MenuDrive also integrates with several other point of sale systems, including FuturePOS and Clover. While customers can benefit from an integrated solution, they may use MenuDrive out of the box with no integration and get set up in as little as 60 minutes.

Free online ordering is a further addition to Lavu’s Coronavirus Relief Plan which was announced earlier this month offering free software hosting to Lavu customers around the globe who are forced to shut down due to the crisis. “This is the second phase of our relief plan and we’re continuing to work on more strategies to help our customers stay operational,” Khatri says. “We’ve heard from too many of our customers about fears of keeping their businesses alive and we are determined to do everything we can.”

Customers can fill out this form to get their online storefront up and running.

About MenuDrive and Lavu:

MenuDrive, is the world’s first white-labeled online ordering solution that combines online ordering, delivery, marketing tools and analytics for at no upfront cost to the restaurant operator. Lavu’s other products include an award-winning mobile point-of-sale, payment processing, and back of the house software. Used in food service establishments in more than 98 countries, Lavu is a full-featured iPad-based POS system. Lavu was the first iPad point of sale in the Apple App Store and continues to offer the latest in features and functionalities. Offering flexible payment-processing solutions, an intuitive interface, and a proprietary business management suite, Lavu’s restaurant management platform is ideal for all food and drink establishments.

