Melissa Rivers Launches First Interactive Comedy Show on Fireside Featuring Howie Mandel, Margaret Cho & Other Stars

“Lies My Mother Told Me” Show Will Feature Readings From Melissa Rivers’ New Book About Her Mother, Joan Rivers & Candid Conversations with her Famous Friends

Founded by Falon Fatemi & Mark Cuban, Fireside is the First Participatory Entertainment Platform Powering The Entertainment Networks of the Future

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Melissa Rivers launches two exciting interactive series on the first participatory entertainment platform, Fireside. Her first is a limited series featuring entertainers including Howie Mandel, Margaret Cho and others who will join Melissa to read hilarious excerpts from the newly released book Lies My Mother Told Me: Tall Tales from a Short Woman, a series of satirical stories loosely based on embellishments told by her legendary mother, Joan Rivers. It will be followed by a second series, an irreverent pop culture-based talk show she has in development.

One of television’s most beloved mother-daughter duos, Melissa and Joan Rivers delighted audiences on shows like “Celebrity Apprentice,” “Joan & Melissa: Joan Knows Best?” and “Fashion Police.” “Lies My Mother Told Me” will feature Melissa and her guest as they read laugh-out-loud excerpts of stories from the pages of the book. Special guests like Howie Mandel and others will join Melissa to reminisce about Joan, while sharing their own candid stories about the famed comic and maybe even their own mothers. Audiences on Fireside will have the chance to be part of the show, ask questions live and react in real-time.

“My mom used to say making someone laugh is giving them a mini vacation. There’s no better way to honor her legacy than to continue on that mission. I’m so thrilled to bring this show to Fireside and share my stories. It’s going to be a lot of fun,” said Rivers.

“We believe the future of entertainment is participatory and that’s especially critical for a genre like comedy,” said Falon Fatemi, CEO and Co-founder of Fireside. “We’re honored to welcome Melissa and so many other comedy legends and entertainers to Fireside and help them connect and collaborate with their fans in new and unexpected ways.”

Melissa Rivers joins an all-star list of entertainers launching innovative shows and entertainment businesses on Fireside. TikTok megastar Adam Waheed announced his new comedy network, WAHAHA earlier this month. Jay Leno, Craig Kilborn and the cast of HBO’s “Entourage” have also hosted shows on Fireside. Additionally, entire new entertainment formats are being invented by creators through Fireside. In April former HGTV stars, Clive Pearse and Lisa LaPorta premiered the first live interactive home design show in history on Fireside, and Chef/TV personality Dean Sheremet launched a first-of-its-kind cook-a-long series.

Founded by Falon Fatemi and Mark Cuban, Fireside enables creators to build the media and entertainment businesses of the future by empowering them to embrace participatory storytelling and Web3. Fireside recently partnered with Angry Lunch Productions, the new Web3 production company by “Entourage” Creator Doug Ellin, which they further elaborated on while keynoting NFT LA in March.

Currently, Fireside is available on all iOS devices and shows can be consumed through a browser. For more information or to request access to join a network on Fireside, please visit www.firesidechat.com/networks or download Fireside for iOS here.

About Fireside

Fireside is the first participatory entertainment platform for the best professional creators and brands to accelerate building their own studio, network, and streaming platforms of the future. Utilizing proprietary technology within Fireside’s web3 virtual production studio, creators can produce and distribute live video and audio programs that enable them to connect in real-time with their audience and feel the ‘heat’. The business model allows creators to own their audience, control their content, and get access to viewer analytics that help them predict successful shows/IP. The Fireside platform is Web 2, 3, and Metaverse compatible with multiple monetization opportunities including NFT powered network memberships. Via Fireside, entire new entertainment formats are being invented by Jay Leno, Melissa Rivers, Craig Kilborn, the cast of HBO’s hit show Entourage, and more. The next media empires are emerging on Fireside. For more information or to request access to Fireside, please visit www.firesidechat.com or download Fireside for iOS here. Request access to become a member of the entertainment networks of the future here.

Contacts

Media:



John Eddy



[email protected]