Melissa Barrera Receives an IMDb STARmeter Award

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IMDb (www.imdb.com), the world’s most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities, presented an IMDb “Fan Favorite” STARmeter Award to In the Heights, Keep Breathing, and Scream actor Melissa Barrera. IMDb STARmeter Awards recognize the stars who are strong performers on the IMDbPro STARmeter rankings, which chart the page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. Barrera’s STARmeter award also celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month, for which IMDb features exclusive videos, editorial lists, and photo galleries recognizing Hispanic and Latino talent, storytellers, and titles.





Barrera consistently trends on the IMDbPro STARmeter chart, propelled by her recent role as a plane crash survivor in the Netflix miniseries Keep Breathing. Earlier this year, Barrera’s STARmeter surged playing Sam Carpenter in Scream, which ranked high on the IMDbPro MOVIEmeter chart. Fans are eager for her upcoming performances in Carmen and Scream 6.

“Thank you so much for this award. I am incredibly honored,” said Barrera, celebrating her recognition while attending the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). “Receiving this award during Hispanic Heritage Month means the world to me, showing that representation matters and is necessary. I remember when I started acting in Mexico, I didn’t have an IMDb page yet and Mexican telenovelas hadn’t made their way onto my credits. After my first film, someone mentioned IMDb to me, and I saw a page had been created for me. It felt like a milestone getting that first credit, and every aspiring actor wishes for it one day. I cannot thank IMDb and IMDbPro enough for making my work and the work of so many other communities available. It truly is your greatest resource in getting discovered.”

“Melissa Barrera made a splash on the IMDb STARmeter chart last summer, literally dancing into our living rooms, and our hearts, with In the Heights,” said Col Needham, IMDb founder and CEO. “We are so proud to recognize her as our newest recipient of an IMDb STARmeter Award and are thrilled to celebrate her incredible performances, for which entertainment fans and professionals have flocked to IMDb and IMDbPro to learn more about her and her work.”

Barrera has quite the lineup of upcoming projects, including Bed Rest, Scream 6, and Carmen, which recently premiered at TIFF. Barrera noted that the films “are so incredibly different, and that, in itself, is exciting to me. Carmen is art, and I’m excited for people to see me in a more Spanish-speaking role. Bed Rest is supernatural horror, but so emotional that I think it’s gonna move people a lot. And, finally Scream 6—the fandom isn’t ready. This movie is gonna blow their minds!”

While reminiscing about one of her first IMDb credits, playing “Mariana Duran” in 2012’s La otra cara del Alma telenovela, Barrera described the role as a huge step up in her career, as it offered “an actual character arc, allowing audiences to appreciate Mariana and all of these iconic moments. We shot a huge quinceañera in the main plaza of the magical town of Taxco, Mexico, and it had a Gilmore Girls-esque storyline. I learned so much about acting through these very heavy and dramatic scenes.”

Barrera also shared some of the actors and filmmakers who have inspired her career, including Salma Hayek, Guillermo del Toro, Rita Moreno, and Alfonso Cuarón. IMDb users can add the TV series and films from Barrera’s IMDb filmography, as well as other titles, to their IMDb Watchlist at imdb.com/watchlist.

Through October 15, IMDb is recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month by highlighting Hispanic and Latino contributions to art, culture, and entertainment with exclusive videos and curated galleries at imdb.com/imdbpicks/hispanic-heritage-month. Fans can learn more about Melissa Barrera at https://www.imdb.com/video/vi3813786137/.

Previous IMDb “Fan Favorite” STARmeter Award recipients include Simu Liu, Lauren Ridloff, Eiza González, Rachel Brosnahan, Peter Dinklage, Mindy Kaling, Sam Rockwell, and Alexander Skarsgård. Earlier this year, IMDb presented Salma Hayek with the first-ever IMDb “Icon” STARmeter Award, in recognition of her incredible career and in celebration of the 20th anniversary of IMDbPro. Learn more about IMDb STARmeter Awards at imdb.com/starmeterawards.

